Monarch Botanika Is Standing Up For Protecting The Monarch Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly Proposed to be listed as "Threatened" under the Endangered Species Act.

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Change, habitat loss, exposure to pesticides, and other threats have put the iconic monarch butterfly in jeopardy of becoming endangered with populations declining by over 80% in some areas. Currently, no legal protections are in place to protect this species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services' recent proposal for the monarch butterfly to be listed as "threatened" under the ESA has the potential to save the species by acknowledging that the future of monarchs are at risk. Monarch Botanika is asking for all to help shape the final decision and support the conservation of this species by submitting comments (at this link https://monarchjointventure.org/get-involved) during the 90-day public comment period from December 12, 2024, to March 12, 2025. If the proposal to list monarchs as a "threatened" species gets approved, it would secure federally supported projects to safeguard the species and guarantee the creation and protection of habitats necessary for breeding, overwintering, and migration.

Monarch Botanika: Skincare with Purpose, Supporting Monarch Butterfly Conservation. In a time when the future of the monarch butterfly is uncertain, Monarch Botanika is setting a new standard of sustainable, environmentally conscious companies that serve a greater cause.

The skincare brand is merging the worlds of beauty and conservation, pioneering a new line of products that uses Milkweed Seed Oil—an ingredient derived from the exclusive host plant of the monarch butterfly—to create skin-nourishing products while contributing to the restoration and protection of critical monarch habitats.

After learning about the devastating decline of Monarch populations, founder, Chris Amendt, is determined to take action. Planting her first pollinator habitat in Ventura County, Chris witnessed how healing these spaces were for the Monarch population. Inspired by what she saw, she launched Native Monarchs, a nonprofit dedicated to habitat restoration and protection. Chris explains, "My interest in pollinator habitats led me to discover that even old milkweed seeds, from the monarch's essential host plant, could be cold-pressed into a nourishing beauty oil." This vision became Monarch Botanika, a skincare brand with a purpose.

Monarch Botanika is dedicated to supporting the conservation of monarch butterflies through their pledge to give back 5% of all profits to Native Monarchs. For more information, visit Monarch Botanika

