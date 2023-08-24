Monarch Butterfly Festival Takes Flight: A Day of Beauty, Education, and Conservation

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the mesmerizing Monarch butterflies embark on their incredible journey across North America, Chartwell Gardens is proud to announce the upcoming Monarch Butterfly Festival. An event that promises a day filled with wonder, education, and fun for both kids and adults alike.

Festival Highlights:

Monarch Sanctuary Area within Chartwell Gardens. Pergola and Chartwell Gardens Butterfly Sanctuary.

Monarch Lifecycle Exhibit: Delve deep into the fascinating world of Monarchs by experiencing their lifecycle stages firsthand – from eggs to caterpillars, chrysalises to butterflies.

Conservation Corner: From within our 25 feet ceiling atrium designed to keep the Monarchs safe from predators, an expert educator will demonstrate the challenges Monarchs face and discover tangible steps you can take to help ensure their survival. From milkweed planting tips to reducing pesticide use, every action counts.

Activities include engaging the little ones with butterfly-themed crafts, face painting, swimming, and releasing Monarch butterflies.

Entertainment: Live bands, Live DJ, Sky Diver parachuting into Chartwell Gardens.

Food Trucks: A variety of food trucks will be there, so come hungry!

Guided Garden Tours: Adults can join experts on insightful tours showcasing plants that attract and nurture these wondrous creatures.

Interactive Workshops: Dive deeper into understanding butterflies with sessions like "Gardening for Monarchs" and "Photographing Butterflies".

Marketplace: A variety of stalls showcasing butterfly-themed crafts, jewelry, art, and local organic produce will be available for enthusiasts to take home a piece of the festival.

Live Butterfly Release: The day will conclude with a heartwarming butterfly release ceremony – a moment of unity and hope for the future of Monarchs. The Monarch butterflies being released will originate from Chartwell Gardens' area designated by the International Audubon Society as a Monarch Sanctuary.

"We believe that the best way to protect and preserve these magnificent creatures is through education and community involvement," says Jim Johnston, Chartwell Garden's Owner. "Our festival is more than just an entertaining day out; it's a call to action. We want our attendees, whether young or old, to leave with a sense of wonder, responsibility, and tools to make a difference."

About The Monarch Butterfly:

The Monarch butterfly is best known for its multi-generational migration across North America. However, the population has seen a significant decline in recent years due to habitat loss and environmental changes. Festivals like ours aim to raise awareness about their plight and rally community support in conservation efforts.

Tickets & Information:

Free for Chartwell Family Oasis members and Chartwell Happy Day Camp members. $10 for adults. $5 for kids. Starting time is 1:00 PM.

CONTACT:

Chartwell Gardens

136 Paragon Avenue, Suite B

Marlton, New Jersey 08053

Telephone: 856-983-8827

Website: Chartwellgardens.com

Media Contact: Greg Sutphin, [email protected], 610-757-8411

