Monarch Energy Receives First Investment from Texas-based Lancium to Fuel Green Hydrogen Growth

The investment supports Monarch Energy's mission to decarbonize the existing ~$20B annual hydrogen production market.

Monarch Energy provides project development, contract negotiation, acquisitions and financing to bring green hydrogen projects to market. The seasoned leadership team at Monarch Energy uniquely understands the needs of both hydrogen commodity buyers and power project owners and leverages that knowledge to deliver financeable projects to long-term ESG investors.

"Our shared goal of achieving a cleaner energy future through new and innovative uses of renewable energy makes Monarch a natural fit," said Michael McNamara, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Lancium. "We believe that green hydrogen production will play an important role in the transition towards net zero emissions."

Currently, greater than 95 percent of the hydrogen produced for industrial processes in the U.S. is from fossil fuels, giving Monarch Energy a significant runway for growth to integrate green hydrogen projects. The company will pursue additional funding opportunities to support immediate and long-term strategies.

About Monarch Energy

California-based Monarch Energy develops green hydrogen projects across North America. It secures land rights, permitting approvals, and puts in place long-term hydrogen sales agreements that are needed to build large-scale electrolyzers. For more information, visit https://monarch.energy/.

About Lancium

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Lancium is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition through technologies and infrastructure designed to enable more clean energy production while also balancing and stabilizing the power grid. Lancium's Clean Campuses are designed to provide a low-cost, sustainable solution for large-scale, energy-intensive customers through its propriety Smart Response™ technology. For more information, visit www.lancium.com.

