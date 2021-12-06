Monarch E&S Insurance Services (Monarch E&S), a division of SPG Insurance Solutions Acquires the Assets of Anderson & Murison, Inc.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch E&S Insurance Services (Monarch E&S), a division of Specialty Program Group LLC, which operates as SPG Insurance Solutions in California, announced today it has acquired the assets of Anderson & Murison, Inc. (A&M), a leading specialist and provider of standalone personal umbrella insurance coverage.

A&M is a full-service national surplus lines broker and underwriter of specialty commercial and personal lines insurance risks. A&M was incorporated in 1965 and the business began with a firm foundation in the late 60's "having the pen" for E&S carriers and becoming a Lloyds Coverholder. A&M now prides themselves on providing many online rate, quote, and bind processes.

"A&M has a great reputation in our industry and deep specialization in the personal umbrella space. A&M's operation will compliment Monarch's current offering and allow us to provide for a more robust personal lines solution with digital capabilities," Derek Borisoff, CEO of Monarch E&S, stated. "We are excited for the opportunity to offer A&M's retail broker clients more products in both personal and commercial lines. Culturally, both firms are a great fit with a keen focus on providing the Royal Treatment to our customers."

Jim McCarthy, CEO of A&M, stated, "Monarch is an organization known for its superior service to retail brokers. This strong sense of customer service is shared by A&M. Our joint capacity to fulfill retail brokers expectations will create an unbeatable combination of products and service."

About Monarch E&S Insurance Services, a Division of SPG Insurance Solutions

Monarch E&S Insurance Services is built on treating its customers with unmatched service and deep expertise in commercial and personal lines solutions. As a full-service MGA and wholesale broker, retail insurance agents and brokers have access to many different lines of business through Monarch E&S. Being in business for over 35 years has enabled Monarch E&S to gain underwriting authority with the most highly sought-after surplus line markets and an established reputation in the wholesale brokerage, binding space. For more information, please visit www.monarchexcess.com

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 13 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

