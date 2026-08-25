Monarch Expands Network of Premier OBGYNs with Dr. Kate White, Equipping Leading Women's Health Physicians with the Tools to Launch Independent Concierge Practices

Dr. White joins Monarch's growing movement, leveraging a zero-equity platform that gives clinicians 100% practice ownership, full operational support, and 300% more time with patients

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch, a premier platform dedicated to transforming women's healthcare, today announced the onboarding of Dr. Kate White, MD and Recalibrate Health to its nationwide network. The addition highlights a growing movement of expert women's health physicians and obstetricians and gynecologists (OB/GYN) transitioning away from volume-driven, insurance-constrained medicine to build thriving, membership-based concierge practices. Recalibrate Health is now open and accepting patients in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area, filling a longstanding local care gap for women navigating menopause.

Recalibrate Health is now open and accepting patients in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area

Across the U.S., the traditional fee-for-service healthcare system has forced leading physicians into a volume-driven practice, averaging just nine minutes per appointment while facing administrative burdens and institutional financial strain that cause burnout in up to 75 percent of OB/GYNs. Monarch's practice enablement platform provides an alternative for physicians, equipping them with upfront capital, operational infrastructure, an office buildout, staffing, and marketing support to launch independent practices centered on comprehensive midlife, menopause, and preventative women's healthcare. By partnering with Monarch, physicians retain full clinical autonomy and practice ownership. Monarch takes zero equity, while expanding appointment length for physicians by 300 percent – an average of 45+ minutes spent with each patient.

For Dr. White, joining the Monarch network represents an opportunity to deliver care as originally intended without sacrificing financial sustainability or professional independence. Dr. White has spent 28 years as a physician and is uniquely certified in menopause and obesity medicine, allowing her to care for patients' comprehensive metabolic health as more than 1 in 10 Americans are on a GLP-1. Her practice, Recalibrate Health, which is now open, also offers access to mental health counseling and nutrition services to provide well-rounded care for patients, especially during major life milestones like perimenopause.

"When physicians have the time to practice in a way that feels unhurried, personal, and consistent, care improves for women. Our focus is on expanding this model nationwide and bringing it to more exceptional clinicians who are ready to reclaim their autonomy, and we're thrilled to support Dr. White as she opens her practice in Charleston," said Anna Lohrfink, CEO and Co-Founder of Monarch.

"Like so many OB/GYNs, I entered this field from a deep passion for women's health, but the current healthcare system has increasingly made it difficult to give patients the depth of care they deserve," said Dr. White, founder of Recalibrate Health.

Monarch is reshaping the landscape for independent clinicians looking to transition to concierge medicine and has already onboarded several practices across the country, including Dr. Jessica Ritch (EnRitched Gynecology) in Aventura, Florida, Dr. Karyn Eilber in Beverly Hills, California, Dr. Carrie Leff in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Dr. Suzanne Gilberg, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Monarch and author of Menopause Bootcamp, in Los Angeles, California.

"In a typical appointment, you barely have time to say hello, let alone unpack the complex hormonal, metabolic, and lifestyle shifts happening during midlife," said Dr. Suzanne Gilberg, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Monarch. "The inability to provide my patients with the time to adequately address their concerns nearly drove me to stop practicing altogether. Monarch's ability to support me, and now other clinicians like Dr. White who faced the same obstacles to providing comprehensive women's healthcare, is unmatched in the industry, and poised to give physicians their power of care back. Now, Monarch physicians can collaborate and advance the field through shared expertise."

For more information or to inquire about enrollment with Dr. White's practice, Recalibrate Health, please visit RecalibrateHealthMD.com.

About Monarch

Monarch empowers exceptional women's health physicians to break free from traditional insurance-driven constraints and build thriving, membership-based concierge practices. Monarch provides upfront capital, operational infrastructure, and staff support to women's health physicians transition away from high-volume, rushed medicine where patients are treated like insurance codes and doctors are unable to invest the time they truly want into each patient. Once joining Monarch, physicians spend 300 percent more time in each appointment while maintaining 100 percent clinical autonomy and practice ownership. Learn more at monarchmd.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Jennifer Bett Communications

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SOURCE Monarch