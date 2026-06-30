Monarch Healthcare Unveils New Logo, Brand And Tagline

ALBEMARLE, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Healthcare entered a new chapter of the organization with the public unveiling of a new logo, brand and tagline on June 30, 2026. Its new look reflects Monarch Healthcare's longstanding mission and innovative vision for the future of providing whole-person-centered care to North Carolina.

(Left to right) Monarch Healthcare CEO Dr. Peggy Terhune, Board member Andy Starzecki and President Blake Martin pose with the newly installed logo sign in front of the organization's headquarters in Albemarle, NC.

Board members, community partners, patients, families and friends joined CEO Dr. Peggy Terhune and President Blake Martin for a presentation on Monarch's 68-year history, which detailed how the organization has grown and how it has adapted to meet the demands of individuals and families impacted by mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and traumatic brain injury. To learn more, visit MonarchNC.org.

The new logo reinforces Monarch Healthcare's legacy while evolving the look and feel to be more future-focused. The brand introduces a clear anchor: healthcare. The mark introduces four colored interlocking loops that represent human connection. The "Your progress. Our purpose." tagline centers first on the patient, acknowledging that achieving wellness, self-sufficiency or recovery is a complex, often difficult goal. Yet, Monarch Healthcare stands ready as a partner in wellness.

"Few healthcare organizations have successfully navigated our complicated environment while staying true to our core values of integrity, compassion, respect and excellence," said Martin. "Our new brand emphasizes our commitment to individualized patient care, sustainable growth and innovative care services."

"Monarch was started in 1958 by a group of parents of people with I/DD who wanted their children to have the same educational opportunities as other children, which wasn't legal at the time," said Terhune, who has served as the organization's CEO since 1995. "If our founders could see us now, they would be so proud of the amazing work they started."

The need for rebranding was identified in 2024 as part of the organization's strategic plan, which details a four-pronged approach that ensures that Monarch Healthcare will remain a provider of choice for North Carolina. The design was envisioned by Kelso Communications.

Established in 1958, Monarch Healthcare provides support to thousands of people with mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries across North Carolina. The organization is nationally accredited by The Joint Commission. To learn more about how Monarch Healthcare provides quality care, please call (866) 272-7826 or visit MonarchNC.org.

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SOURCE Monarch