Monarch launches premium tier, Monarch Plus

Monarch Plus helps members model their unique financial path with forecasting, business, and investment features, along with access to estate planning tools

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch, the all-in-one, collaborative personal finance platform, today announced the launch of a new premium product tier, Monarch Plus. Monarch Plus is designed to be a partner in planning for your financial future, enabling confident financial planning with the same simplicity and intelligence that is core to the Monarch experience.

Newly introduced Monarch Plus features include:

Monarch Plus helps members model their unique financial path with forecasting, business, and investment features, along with access to estate planning tools Post this

Forecasting : See how today's decisions shape your financial future. Stay on the right track and make plans with confidence by tying big moments like retirement, career breaks and moves to everyday spending and expenses like dining, childcare and travel. Explore countless scenarios and the path that makes sense for you.



: See how today's decisions shape your financial future. Stay on the right track and make plans with confidence by tying big moments like retirement, career breaks and moves to everyday spending and expenses like dining, childcare and travel. Explore countless scenarios and the path that makes sense for you. Monarch for Business Owners : Track your business or rental properties alongside your personal finances in real time. Separate where it matters, connected where you need, and ready for tax season before it arrives.



: Track your business or rental properties alongside your personal finances in real time. Separate where it matters, connected where you need, and ready for tax season before it arrives. Advanced Investment Analysis : Go beyond basic performance to get a detailed view of asset allocations and investment gains and losses.



: Go beyond basic performance to get a detailed view of asset allocations and investment gains and losses. Estate Planning: Early Monarch Plus subscribers will receive one free will from Trust & Will, the leading digital estate planning platform, a $299 value.

An annual subscription to Monarch Plus for new members is $299 per year. Existing Monarch members will receive $100 off their first year and a free 7-day Monarch Plus trial.

"Monarch members have consistently expressed an interest in forecasting tools that can better inform major financial decisions," said Val Agostino, Monarch Co-Founder and CEO. "Monarch Plus enables them to take everything already connected in Monarch and extend it even further to model the future. It's a living financial forecast that moves as your life does, so you're able to compare different scenarios and make decisions with confidence."

The introduction of Monarch Plus helps members model life's big financial decisions such as career changes, house purchases, retirement, and major expenses. "Monarch's forecasting feature leverages all of your existing accounts and prior transactions and expenses to help you estimate what your future financial picture could look like," shared a Monarch member. "Compared to hiring an advisor or manual spreadsheets, this is far more powerful."

Monarch's mission is simple: give every household access to the kind of financial planning and advice that used to be reserved for the ultra-wealthy. With 1 million members and growing, the company is delivering on that promise.

Monarch was recently named to Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies, the 2026 Forbes Fintech 50, and TIME's America's Best Financial Services Providers.

About Monarch

Monarch is an all-in-one, collaborative personal finance platform that allows members to budget, track progress, and plan for the future—all in one app. Founded in 2018 and backed by leading investors including FPV, Menlo Ventures, Accel, and Forerunner, Monarch provides members a home base for money clarity, with a mission to address the fragmentation, stress, and lack of adequate tools for everyday Americans to manage their finances. Learn more at monarch.com.

Media Contacts:

Christopher Farrell

Beginners

[email protected]

SOURCE Monarch