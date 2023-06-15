Monarch Gaming drives guest satisfaction with QCI's AI Algorithms

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We, at Monarch Casino & Resort Inc., have always placed guest satisfaction at the core of our operations. Ensuring an exceptional gaming experience is paramount to us. For this, we have been making extensive use of QCI Slots' customer-centric tools to optimize and enhance this experience. We believe that their innovative approach has greatly contributed to the overall satisfaction of our guests," said Steve Ringkob, Corporate Director of Slot Operations, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

"Thank you, Steve Ringkob, for endorsing our commitment to our customers and recognizing the value that QCI Slots brings to your operations. We were honored to have been chosen by Monarch to be their business intelligence partner," commented Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI.

ABOUT Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at www.monarchcasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 115 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence