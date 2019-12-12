Monarch Gold Announces the Results of its Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders, which was held today at Manoir Saint-Sauveur, in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec. All of the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated November 7, 2019, were re-elected as directors.

A total of 134 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting holding 157,671,445 shares, or 60.38% of Monarch's issued and outstanding shares.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes

for %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Michel Baril 149,826,851 99.48 % 780,236 0.52 % Guy Bourassa 136,568,699 90.68 % 14,038,388 9.32 % Christian Pichette 150,458,557 99.90 % 148,530 0.10 % Jean-Marc Lacoste 150,435,382 99.89 % 171,705 0.11 % Michel Bouchard 150,411,683 99.87 % 195,404 0.13 % Laurie Gaborit 150,443,388 99.89 % 163,699 0.11 %

Furthermore, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation was also approved.

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on becoming a 100,000 to 200,000 ounce per year gold producer through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns nearly 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor, Croinor Gold (see video), Fayolle, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

