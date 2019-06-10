Monarch Gold Receives the 2018 F. J. O'Connell Trophy for the Beaufor Mine

This prestigious trophy is awarded to mining producers with an exemplary accident prevention record

MONTREAL, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2018 F. J. O'Connell trophy in the "Underground Operations - Less than 400,000 hours worked" category for the Beaufor mine by the Québec Mining Association at its annual conference held on June 5 and 6, 2019, in Entourage sur-le-lac, Lac Beauport, in the Quebec City area.

The F. J. O'Connell trophy is awarded annually in recognition of its members' efforts during the year in accident prevention. The criteria for the award of the trophy take into account improvements in a company's safety record and its record compared to the average for all members of the Québec Mining Association.

Accident frequency rates are calculated on the basis of 200,000 labour hours, equivalent to the time worked by 100 workers over a one-year period, taking into account lost-time accidents and accidents with modified work assignments.

"We are extremely proud to have won this prestigious mining industry award, as it recognizes the efforts made and measures taken by the management team and employees to prevent accidents," said Marc-André Lavergne, Vice President, Operations and Community Relations at Monarch. "This record is all the more impressive because it was achieved in a difficult context, as we prepared to put the mine on care and maintenance. I would like to thank all the Beaufor mine employees for their strong contribution."

"Monarch considers health and safety as a top priority in its current and future activities. When we took over the Beaufor mine in October 2017, prevention continued to be a priority, enabling us to significantly improve our health and safety performance over the past two years. This trophy is the result of the hard work of our entire team and demonstrates the seriousness of our approach as mine operators," added Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch.

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc-André Lavergne, P.Eng., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

