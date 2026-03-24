Monarch named to the 2026 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies List as it surpasses 1 million members

Monarch surpasses one million members as the company continues to expand its platform, introduces a new AI Assistant, and is named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List

COVINA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch, the all-in-one, collaborative personal finance platform, has been named to the 2026 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list. The news comes as Monarch surpasses 1 million members actively managing their finances on its platform, a more than 100% increase year-over-year.

"Being named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to helping people manage their entire financial life in one place," shared Val Agostino, Monarch Co-Founder and CEO. "The 1 million member milestone represents not just the scale of our growth but how we have consistently prioritized the needs and requests of every person who trusts us with their finances."

Monarch was named to the Most Innovative Companies list in the Finance and Personal Finance category. The list recognizes groundbreaking, innovative companies in every sector around the world. Monarch was also recently named to the 2026 Forbes Fintech 50 list, which highlights rapidly growing, innovative fintechs alongside other industry leaders like Stripe, Ramp, and Kalshi.

Since raising a $75 million Series B round led by FPV Ventures and Forerunner Ventures in May 2025, Monarch has significantly expanded its product suite to serve the financial planning needs of its growing member base. This includes introducing an AI Assistant trained by an expert bench of CFPs, CFTs, and financial coaches to deliver household-specific financial guidance and insights. Monarch also built Shared Views, a feature that enables partners to seamlessly manage shared finances in one place, reimagined its Goals system, launched equity tracking, and more.

"What's been most rewarding this year is seeing how so many people use Monarch to make meaningful day-to-day financial decisions," said Osman (Ozzie) Osman, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering at Monarch. "What we're focused on next is helping them make and execute on the larger, more complex decisions as well—ones that might play out over years and change their financial outcomes in more significant ways."

Monarch's mission is simple: give every household access to the kind of financial planning and advice that used to be reserved for the ultra-wealthy. With 1 million members and growing, the company is delivering on that promise, and in 2026, it's going further. New features will help members plan for retirement, manage business income and expenses, and find meaningful ways to save and optimize their finances. Monarch was founded by Val Agostino (CEO), Ozzie Osman (Head of Engineering), and Jon Sutherland (Head of Design).

About Monarch

Monarch is an all-in-one, collaborative personal finance platform that allows members to budget, track progress, and plan for the future—all in one app. Founded in 2018 and backed by leading investors including FPV, Menlo Ventures, Accel, and Forerunner, Monarch provides members a home base for money clarity, with a mission to address the fragmentation, stress, and lack of adequate tools for everyday Americans to manage their finances. Learn more at monarch.com.

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