Monarch Roofing Expands Support for All 4 Paws Animal Rescue with Second Roof Donation and Community Contributions

Building on its 2024 donation of a new roof for the organization's main campus facility, Monarch Roofing is providing a new roof for All 4 Paws Animal Rescue's newly expanded building in 2026. The new structure will provide additional indoor kennels, enabling the organization to accommodate more animals as demand for rescue services continues to grow.

All 4 Paws Animal Rescue has reached full capacity in recent months, prompting expansion efforts to meet increasing community needs. The newly roofed facility marks a critical milestone in supporting the organization's ability to provide safe shelter and care for rescued animals awaiting adoption.

In addition to the roofing installation, Monarch Roofing contributed $500 to essential supplies to support the organization's daily operations.

"Our partnership with All 4 Paws Animal Rescue reflects our commitment to the communities we serve," said Joe Riddle, General Manager of Monarch Roofing and a Myrtle Beach community member. "Their mission to rescue and care for animals in need is vital to this region. We are proud to support their growth and help expand their capacity to serve more animals."

The announcement comes ahead of Palmetto Giving Day, taking place May 5–6, during which All 4 Paws Animal Rescue aims to raise $90,000 to further expand its facilities and services.

Community members can support All 4 Paws Animal Rescue by participating in Palmetto Giving Day, donating through the organization's website, or purchasing needed items via its Amazon Wish List.

For more information, visit:

All 4 Paws Animal Rescue: https://all4pawssc.org/

Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1UST37NE9Q3RJ

About Monarch Roofing

Monarch Roofing is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing services across the Southeast. Known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and community engagement, Monarch Roofing supports local organizations and initiatives that make a meaningful impact in the markets it serves.

About All 4 Paws Animal Rescue

All 4 Paws Animal Rescue is a South Carolina-based nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need. Through community support and volunteer efforts, the organization provides compassionate care and works to place animals in safe, loving homes.

Media Contact

Monarch Roofing

Kelly Sumner

[email protected]

704-928-9377

SOURCE Monarch Roofing