Monarch, the Only National Therapist Network Integrated into an EHR Platform, Launches Today

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch launches today as the first national therapist directory integrated into a robust electronic health record (EHR) platform, giving therapy seekers the security, ease of use, and full-service capabilities more common to every other area of modern healthcare until now. At Monarch's launch, therapy seekers will be able to search its database of over 90,000 mental health practitioners nationwide, see their availability, and even book online. Monarch also integrates directly into the SimplePractice EHR platform, giving both patients and therapists an all-in-one solution that ensures the secure, seamless flow of information from the time an appointment is scheduled all the way through to the actual visit, billing, follow-up appointments, and more.

"For far too long, therapy seekers and those in need of behavioral and mental health services have been relegated to the back of the line when it comes to customer experience and access to care," says Howard Spector, CEO of SimplePractice, a leading digital practice management platform and the creator of Monarch. "It's about time we start treating mental healthcare as healthcare, with the same standards of service, access, and technology that has become so commonplace in every other medical setting."

For SimplePractice, a user-centric therapist directory and online booking portal is the latest in a series of platform additions built from the ground up to better serve the mental and behavioral health community. SimplePractice customers, many of whom are therapists who run their own private practices, already benefit from a full ecosystem that handles all of the logistics necessary to run a seamless practice. That means telehealth, scheduling, billing, form-intake, and continuing education—all available on one elegant, HIPAA-compliant, and HITRUST-certified platform. SimplePractice is part of the EngageSmart portfolio of solutions, backed by leading global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Connecting back-office solutions tailored to the needs of mental health professionals to a platform for direct engagement with therapy seekers was the logical next step in a series of innovations from SimplePractice in recent years. In 2018, the company launched telehealth to provide mental health professionals with the same suite of services that exists for "traditional" healthcare, which was starting to advance its technologies. That means when COVID-19 caused mass closures of businesses and restricted in-person interactions, SimplePractice customers were already well-equipped to transition to virtual sessions with their clients.

Even as SimplePractice's own customer base and feature use skyrocketed as the pandemic raged on (in 2020, the company scheduled an average of 17.2 years of therapy appointments each day, and has conducted 1,374 years of telehealth on the platform since March of last year), CEO Howard Spector recognized a massive unmet need for improving access to care for the therapy seekers themselves.

"We've been long equipping our customers, many of whom are small business owners in addition to being health professionals, with the same best-in-class technology that medical professionals in large practices and hospital systems are accustomed to. At the same time, we've seen that their own clients—therapy seekers themselves—are still left out in the cold when it comes to seamlessly being able to find, book, visit, and pay for care in the way they can for nearly everything else," he says.

"Mental health should not be a luxury, an exception, or even a nice-to-have—nor should it be so challenging to navigate as a patient, consumer, or recipient of care. Monarch was created to address all of that, and to remove so many of the obstacles that stand in the way of getting therapy when you need it most."

Within a few months, the Monarch platform will also offer matchmaking capabilities, and allow therapists and practitioners to report on the progress of patients. Monarch is also in talks with leading employee assistance provider (EAP) networks to augment existing healthcare provider groups with Monarch's national therapist network.

Therapy seekers can visit www.meetmonarch.com today to search the therapist database and book an appointment based on their own preferences and availability.

