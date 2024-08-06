Monarch Waste Technologies Unveils its Most Technologically Advanced Pyrolysis Medical Waste Facility located in Alabama
Aug 06, 2024, 08:11 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Waste Technologies ("MWT"), a leading provider of proven high temperature medical waste destruction solutions, is excited to announce the commissioning of its latest pyrolysis facility in Gadsden, Alabama. This cutting-edge facility is home to the third generation of MWT's PyroMedTM design establishing a new benchmark in non-incineration technological innovation. Advancements in thermal and material handling components have further optimized the pyrolysis production process, ostensibly making this installation the most technologically advanced pyrolysis system for medical waste destruction ever commissioned in the United States. MWT's system is engineered with specific focus on the safe, clean, EPA and State compliant destruction of medical waste categories that typically are transported long distances to one of the few remaining incinerators in the US.
