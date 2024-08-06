Monarch Waste Technologies Unveils its Most Technologically Advanced Pyrolysis Medical Waste Facility located in Alabama

"Our newest facility is the result of nearly a decade of team effort fully utilizing the environmental advantages that are unique with Pyrolysis" said David Cardenas, Founder and CEO of MWT. "Our new Alabama facility is the most advanced we have commissioned yet and sets the tone in the industry to promote the development of more facilities in the years ahead".

Tommy Kovatch, MWT's COO added "by leveraging years of reliable operating data we can ensure that each system we deploy is not only more advanced, but also more economically efficient than the one before. This new facility is proof of our continual dedication to excellence and goal to be the industry standard of pyrolytic destruction for medical waste."

Mr. Bob Blom, facility partner and compliance expert remarked "From a regulatory perspective, the healthcare waste management industry is extremely challenging with stringent State and Federal compliance requirements for permitting and operating a medical waste facility". Mr. Blom added, "We appreciate the expert and diligent efforts of the Alabama State Regulators (ADEM) in their ability to fully understand the uniqueness of our pyrolysis process and their professionalism in the permitting of our facility."

The commissioning of the Gadsden, AL facility solidifies MWT's position as the leader in the field of pyrolysis and the provider of a proven, sustainable, non-incineration alternative for destroying medical waste in an environmentally responsible way. The company remains dedicated to improving innovation with each system developed throughout the US to address the ever-growing demand and challenges of medical waste destruction.

More information can be found by visiting www.monarchwastetechnologies.com

