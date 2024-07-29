Monarch's MK-V Eligible for Valuable Tractor Subsidy with California CORE

Monarch's MK-V, a 100% electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, is eligible with CORE, a valuable tractor subsidy.

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Tractor, creator of the MK-V, the world's first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor and Wingspan Ag Intelligence (WingspanAI) farm management platform, announces an enhanced savings opportunity for California growers through the state's Clean, Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). Under the CORE program, the company's flagship product, the MK-V tractor, is eligible for up to $68,750 in savings off the retail price.

Boosting adoption of ag innovation through CORE

Monarch MK-V conducting feed pushing operations on a dairy farm. Monarch MK-V conducting autonomous seeding operations on a vineyard.

CORE is a multi-million-dollar voucher incentive program intended to make currently commercialized, zero-emission, off-road equipment more accessible to users through point-of-sale subsidization. By establishing a new benchmark in the agricultural sector with its innovative MK-V, which brings increased savings in operational expenditures and overall farm efficiency to sustainable and regenerative ag practices, Monarch is responding to the demand for high-performance, electric farm machinery. Through CORE, California is, once again, reinforcing its commitment to farmers by empowering them to achieve long-term viability through improved ROI and healthier land management practices.

In comparison to CORE 2022 and 2023, both awareness and interest in CORE vouchers have dramatically increased making demand more competitive for 2024. Requests for vouchers are expected to exceed availability before CORE's opening date of August 13, 2024, leaving little to no room for applicants to delay. Monarch is currently accepting and processing applications in advance to help farmers secure their voucher(s).

"Farmers are busy and don't have time to be burdened with paperwork," says Matt Hesse, Vice-President of Sales at Monarch Tractor. "Customers have expressed that having Monarch being the link to getting CORE set up and handling the paperwork was key for them getting a new tractor."

Solutions for affordable Agtech

Initial investment costs are a necessary part of acquiring any type of ag machinery. Moreover, current interest rates have slowed the demand for investment, overall. To mitigate this obstacle, initiatives like CORE make advanced ag technology more accessible to a broader range of agribusinesses.

As an organization that prioritizes farmers and their needs, Monarch is continually looking for opportunities to enhance savings and return on investment for its customers. By stacking driver-optional technology, connectivity, and electrification, the MK-V supports immediate ROI and continued profitability long after its purchase. Acquiring an electric tractor through CORE allows California growers to further expedite their return on investment in the MK-V.

To date, Monarch has seen many successes with farmers implementing MK-V tractors into their daily operations. In one use case, in the span of eight months, Constellation Brands, a leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer, saw over 1,700 hours of EV tractor operations, over $16,000 in energy savings, and 8,000 kg of CO2 emissions reductions.

Farmers interested in securing funding for an MK-V tractor through CORE are encouraged to learn more about the program and contact a Monarch Specialist here: https://www.monarchtractor.com/california-core-subsidy-inquiry.

About Monarch Tractor

Monarch Tractor's MK-V is the world's ﬁrst fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor that combines electriﬁcation, automation, machine learning, and data analysis to enhance farmer's existing operations, cut overhead costs, reduce emissions and increase labor productivity and safety. Monarch Tractor is committed to elevating farming practices to enable clean, efﬁcient, and economically viable solutions for today's farmers and the generations of farmers to come. Operating in more than five continents, Monarch Tractor serves vineyards, orchards, blueberries, dairy, and land management sectors. With cutting-edge technology and a global presence, Monarch is delivering meaningful change for the future of farming. For more information on Monarch Tractor, visit www.monarchtractor.com.

