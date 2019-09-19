Monarchy London, Luxury Leather Brand for Contemporary Gentlemen, to Launch Exclusive Online Shopping Experience in The United States

Monarchy London, a brand for contemporary gentlemen, deeply embraces the high fashion philosophy of bringing out any gentlemen's true elegance and class. The sense of rebellion, anarchy, punk, and confidence is wholly embedded in the brand's identity. True to its name, the symbol 'M' from 'Monarchy' ingrained on the leather bags represents traditions and values while 'A' epitomizes anarchy, expressing the brand's free spirit.

Choosing London as its roots, the city has become Monarchy London's source of inspiration and truly represents a perfect twist between tradition and modernity.

Each single design is a product of meticulous research and development to deliver flawless touch and unique identity. The bags are conceived without exterior canvas and plastic to honor leather's natural luxury. It simply offers full-grain leather: pure, noble, and real. Monarchy London deliberately presents black as the brand's single signature color to reflect any gentlemen's smart yet bold and rebellious styles.

Co-founder and CEO of Monarchy London, Alexis Gouten, aims to create a new luxury brand delivering the finest leather to their customers as each bag is tailored by hand. The branding, design, and inspiration is being led by Philippe Loup, Monarchy London's Creative Director and Brand Manager, who draws inspiration from his Swiss, Thai, and Danish ancestry.

With no physical shop, Monarchy London's products are only available online. This is to highlight 'One World' philosophy and to create limitless boundaries for shoppers around the world. Its exclusive and private online shopping will be scheduled to launch on a specific day for only one month. The Oyster Sale is Monarchy London's spin on the flash sale concept—offering a limited number of items, for a limited time, and offering privileged pricing for early adopters. Following the sale, their items will no longer be available until the next Oyster Sale. Monarchy London encourages their clients to catch the pearl before the oyster closes.

Get ready to shop some of Monarchy London's hottest items: backpacks, crossbody bags, and briefcases, on September 24, 2019, with pre-registration at www.monarchy-london.com. Get them before they're gone!

