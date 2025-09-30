Monark Markets and Apex Fintech Solutions Join Forces to Open Access to Private Markets for Retail Investors

Pre-IPO market to be among first private assets offered through the collaboration

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As investors of all types seek new opportunities and greater choice in their investment options, Monark Markets ("Monark"), a fintech startup that embeds private market investments and trading solutions within traditional brokerage and wealth platforms, and Apex Fintech Solutions Inc ("Apex"), an innovation launchpad for the global investment ecosystem, have teamed up to streamline investor access to a range of private markets.

Apex Fintech Solutions

The collaboration leverages the flexible API infrastructures of both companies, as well as the Monark Alts Marketplace and Apex AscendOS™ clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure. The result is a workflow that enables hundreds of brokerages and advisory firms in the Apex network to offer private investment opportunities to millions of retail clients. Market access for private company shares is expected to be available to Apex AscendOS clients beginning in late Q4 2025.

Through the Apex Alts platform that brings alternative investments into the same brokerage accounts as traditional asset classes, Apex is removing barriers and simplifying access to private market assets previously reserved for the ultra high-net-worth and institutional investors. The first private asset class unlocked by Monark and Apex will be the Pre-IPO market, enabling investment opportunities in companies like SpaceX, Perplexity and Stripe with minimums as low as $5,000. Accredited investors* in the Apex network will be able to invest in single-asset Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) that provide access to private companies with high-growth potential through a familiar digital experience, funding transactions from the cash balance in their Apex brokerage accounts.

"We are very proud to be working with the incredible team at Apex, and to help unlock private market access for more than 21 million investors served by the Apex platform," said Ben Haber, CEO of Monark Markets, "Through Apex's infrastructure, investors and advisors can now manage their entire portfolio across public and private markets from a single platform experience."

Through this collaboration, investors can access private markets through Apex's trusted relationships with over 190 broker dealers and wealth management firms. By handling the complex process of securing allocations, due diligence and SPV structuring, Monark's API enables investors served by the Apex platform to access private investments through a frictionless, click-to-invest transaction process, without the need to make a new account or transfer funds out of their existing brokerage account.

"At Apex, we're focused on driving innovation that levels the playing field for all investors," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "With Apex Alts, we're breaking down barriers to private markets, making investing more accessible through brokers and advisors nationwide. Through our alliance with Monark, we're reshaping financial services with a platform that opens doors for everyone."

Monark and Apex plan to expand the offering in the future to unlock access and liquidity in other privately held alternative asset classes, including private equity funds, private credit, real estate, sports teams, and infrastructure.

Nothing herein shall be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. While we have made every attempt to ensure that the information contained in this document has been obtained from reliable sources, Apex and Monark are not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. All information in this document is provided "as is", with no guarantee of completeness, accuracy, timeliness or of the results obtained due to the use of this information, and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to warranties of performance, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. In no event will Apex or Monark be liable to you or anyone else for any decision made or taken in reliance on the information in this document or for any consequential, special or similar damages, even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

*An Accredited Investor is a term defined by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. For more information about this term and restrictions please visit http://www.sec.gov/

About Monark Markets, Inc.

Monark Markets, Inc., is a venture-backed, New York-based fintech providing "Alts-As-A-Service" infrastructure to brokerage firms and wealth management platforms. Monark's b2b APIs enable embedded access to private markets from within partners' existing trading platforms. https://monark-markets.com

About MMM Securities LLC

MMM Securities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monark Markets, Inc., is a FINRA-member broker-dealer authorized to conduct private placements, retail mutual fund sales, and operate an alternative trading system. The firm is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and meeting the regulatory requirements for its services. Member FINRA/SIPC . Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website:

https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

