Monarques Gold To Commission Its Beacon Mill In The Last Quarter Of 2018

The Beacon mill remained in a very good condition over the shutdown period. It has its operating permits, including a certificate of authorization from the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight against Climate Change to process 1,800,000 tonnes of tailings, or approximately nine years of mineral processing at full capacity.

The Corporation has retained SNC-Lavalin to do the engineering work required to upgrade and restart the tailings management facility, and in May will file an updated closure plan with the MERN (Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources), which must approve the plan before the mill can be commissioned.

"This is a strategic decision for Monarques, as we expect to be able to operate the Beacon mill at full capacity for a long time," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarques. "We are also proud to have excess demand for our custom milling services, as it reflects the quality of the service provided by our employees at the Camflo mill, which is currently operating at full capacity. These activities are also profitable for Monarques, of course, and will be even more so once we are producing at our full authorized capacity of 2,350 tonnes-per-day for the Beacon and Camflo mills."

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc-André Lavergne, P.Eng., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101.

Monarques Gold Corporation (TSX.V:MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

