Monash University and ModifyHealth partner to increase awareness of the FODMAP Diet and deliver optimal outcomes for IBS patients.

Developed by Monash University, the FODMAP diet protocol and corresponding App assist in the management of gastrointestinal symptoms associated with IBS. Monash research has shown IBS symptoms improve in over 75 percent of people who undertake the FODMAP diet, with research groups from all over the world demonstrating similar results. Because of this, a FODMAP diet protocol is now a recommended therapy for people diagnosed with IBS by the American College of Gastroenterology.

To assist individuals looking to benefit from the FODMAP diet protocol, Monash University developed the FODMAP Diet App. Now one of the top paid medical apps, it provides users access to extensive educational information, food guides, a symptom diary, the option to create a shopping list and low FODMAP recipes. Recognizing there are nuances for each country, the partnership is unique in that it will involve an exploratory phase that may inform future App updates or developments tailored for the US market.

"We are passionate about ensuring positive outcomes by helping IBS patients properly follow a FODMAP diet protocol," says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO of ModifyHealth. "We were proud to be the first prepared meal delivery service to earn Monash University's Low FODMAP Certification and are honored to support their efforts to improve the lives of those with IBS. This partnership is the latest step in our mission to change lives by making food as medicine simple, effective and enjoyable for providers and patients."

Recommended by physicians and dietitians, ModifyHealth's home-delivered meals, dietitian support, and digital health solutions deliver evidenced-based treatments for digestive conditions such as IBS, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), celiac disease, and chronic conditions including fatty liver disease (NAFLD), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

"We are dedicated to supporting dietitians, and other health professionals to treat people with IBS. We are excited to partner with ModifyHealth to help in our continued efforts to innovate and evolve FODMAP therapy in the US," said Dr. Peter Gibson, Professor of Gastroenterology at Monash University.

"Monash University developed the FODMAP diet and is the world leader in FODMAP testing and research. ModifyHealth brought FODMAP meal delivery to all parts of the United States. The partnership of these FODMAP pioneers will make additional resources available for IBS and FODMAP awareness and education—it's a great day for patients," says Patsy Catsos, MS, RDN, LD, leading FODMAP expert.

Monash University will continue providing Low FODMAP certification of products, recipes and foods separately and independently from this partnership.

About Monash University

Monash University is Australia's largest university with more than 80,000 students. In the 60 years since its foundation, it has developed a reputation for world-leading high-impact research, quality teaching, and inspiring innovation.

With four campuses in Australia and a presence in Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia and Italy, it is one of the most internationalized Australian universities.

As a leading international medical research university with the largest medical faculty in Australia and integration with leading Australian teaching hospitals, we consistently rank in the top 50 universities worldwide for clinical, pre-clinical and health sciences.

https://www.monash.edu/

About ModifyHealth

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective and enjoyable for providers and patients. Along with home-delivered Low FODMAP, gluten-free, Mediterranean, and low sodium meals, ModifyHealth provides remote patient monitoring, and education to ensure sustained benefits. ModifyHealth's turnkey programs improve outcomes and cost for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and related GI issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

