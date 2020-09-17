MONAT Wellness Sells Record-Breaking $10 Million in 24 Hours

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global healthy-aging innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) announces unprecedented success in its expansion from haircare and skincare into wellness. The rollout of MONAT Wellness, a five-piece, custom-formulated and scientifically-backed collection, sold a record-breaking $10 million in its first 24 hours, nearly three times the brand's first-day projection and 10 percent of its aggressive first-year forecast. The move into wellness marks MONAT's third category expansion, following its launch into skincare last year, which generated $4 million in sales on the first day and $150 million for the first year.

Created alongside the holistic-wellness expertise of physician Brent Agin, MD, MONAT Wellness includes an impressive lineup of highly effective, low-maintenance products designed to deliver both instant and long-term benefits: MONAT Energy, an all-natural drink mix to fuel your body and mind; MONAT Balance, a combination pre- and pro-biotic capsule; Collagen Key™, a vegan collagen powder to support total beauty from within; Sleep Drops, a soothing sleep elixir, and Total Greens™, a convenient daily superfood boost.

"We noticed the shift taking place in the way consumers think about their approach to a healthy lifestyle and looked to fill a void in the current marketplace," said Ray Urdaneta, MONAT CEO and Co-Founder. "We knew from market research that there is still significant opportunity in the category, especially now with consumers being increasingly focused on health. The overwhelming response is further validation that we've developed something truly different and meaningful in the space."

MONAT Wellness launched on September 12th at the brand's digital conference, MONATions IMPACT Week 2020, which drew an audience of more than 45,000 from thirty countries during its four days of broadcast. The launch has also received significant media attention to date with top publications such as Women's Wear Daily, NewBeauty, Happi, and more.

"MONAT Wellness is a true reflection of who we are at MONAT and where we are headed as a brand: a health and wellness company focused on living your best life at any age," said Stuart A. MacMillan, MONAT President. "We are excited to continue doing research to expand the line and innovate in the years to come."

MONAT Wellness is available on MONATGlobal.com and through the brand's 390,000 Market Partners.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

SOURCE MONAT