Monbat Acquires Licensing Rights to Advanced Battery Concepts Bipolar Lead Battery Technology

Advanced Battery Concepts' GreenSeal® technology drastically simplifies lead battery manufacturing and significantly improves lead battery performance by increasing cycle life, lowering weight, reducing recharge time, improving reliability and is fully recyclable. This improvement is achieved through reduction of lead-metal content by an average of 46% and more efficient working of the active materials through innovative patented design.

Monbat is a respected European manufacturer of Lead batteries supplying multiple market segments including automotive, stationary and deep cycle applications and serving over 60 countries spanning the European, Central Asian and African markets.

Dr. Ed Shaffer, CEO and Founder of Advanced Battery Concepts commented, "Monbat has demonstrated vision and determination in our discussions. Monbat's commitment to GreenSeal® technology is very exciting and their plans for GreenSeal® technology rollout to their products and markets is very aggressive. We are very happy to have Monbat as a partner."

Mr. Bobokov, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of Monbat commented, "We very much look forward to working with Advanced Battery Concepts in the future. We have seen the competitive advantages GreenSeal® technology offers to Lead battery manufacturers and their customers and we envisage many potential applications for this new Lead battery technology."

GreenSeal® technology adoption continues to gain global Lead battery manufacturers acceptance. Monbat joins Advanced Battery Concepts four existing licensees, Johnson Controls Power Solutions, Enersys, Exide Industries and Trojan Battery Company.

Advanced Battery Concepts is currently in licensing discussions with several other global lead battery producers and expects to have further announcements in 2019.

About Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bipolar lead acid battery and develop and implement a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Centre in Michigan to broaden its technology portfolio.

SOURCE Advanced Battery Concepts

Related Links

http://www.advancedbatteryconcepts.com

