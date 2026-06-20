MONCLOS Named Official Sponsor of the 2026 KPGA Tour Hana Bank Invitational

MONCLOS joins the KPGA Tour Hana Bank Invitational, a premier men's golf tournament featuring top players from Korea, China, and Japan

The brand provides its Bespoke Shampoo Set and PDRN Moisture Sun Cream, bringing a unique wellness care experience to the tournament

Building on previous events like its Social Wellness Club, MONCLOS continues to promote outdoor wellness care before and after activities

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House beauty brand MONCLOS announced that it is participating as an official sponsor of the 2026 KPGA Tour Hana Bank Invitational, which kicked off on June 18 and runs through June 21 at Nam Chuncheon Country Club in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, expanding its outdoor wellness initiatives.

House beauty brand MONCLOS serves as an official sponsor of the 2026 KPGA Tour Hana Bank Invitational.

The Hana Bank Invitational is a KPGA Tour event hosted by Hana Financial Group and is recognized as one of Asia's leading men's golf tournaments, bringing together top players from Korea, China, and Japan. This year's tournament features a total prize purse of KRW 1.3 billion and is being broadcast live on SBS Golf 2 and the OTT platform Wavve.

As part of its sponsorship, MONCLOS is providing its Bespoke Shampoo Set, designed to offer customized care for different scalp concerns, along with its PDRN Moisture Sun Cream, a daily sun care product enhanced with skincare benefits. The shampoo set includes the Scalp Solution Shampoo (300ml) for troubled scalps, Velvet Volume Shampoo (300ml) for fine and limp hair, and Velvet Nourishing Treatment (50ml) for daily care of damaged hair.

As more consumers participate in outdoor sports such as golf, running, and trekking, interest in skin and scalp care before and after exercise has been on the rise. Golf, in particular, involves prolonged exposure to strong UV rays, sweat, and external environmental factors, making pre- and post-round care especially important.

Through this sponsorship, MONCLOS aims to bring its signature wellness care experience to the tournament by supporting golfers and visitors alike. The sponsored PDRN Moisture Sun Cream (SPF50+ PA++++) offers both robust UV protection and skincare benefits, making it ideal for everyday outdoor use. To commemorate the partnership, it also features a special "HANA" initial keyring. Meanwhile, the Bespoke Shampoo Set helps maintain a healthy hair care routine by offering tailored solutions based on individual scalp conditions.

The sponsorship is an extension of MONCLOS' ongoing commitment to "wellness in everyday life." In April, the brand hosted its Social Wellness Club running event in Hannam-dong, Seoul, where it highlighted the importance of UV protection before outdoor activities and introduced sun and hair care routines for before and after running. As younger generations increasingly incorporate outdoor sports such as golf into their daily lifestyles, MONCLOS is expanding its wellness message from running to golf and broader outdoor activities.

"Golf is a sport that involves extended exposure to UV rays and outdoor environmental factors, making pre- and post-activity care even more important," said a MONCLOS spokesperson. "Through this sponsorship, we hope to naturally communicate the value of wellness care before and after exercise. We will continue to propose practical wellness care routines that can be seamlessly incorporated into everyday outdoor activities such as running and golf."

About MONCLOS

MONCLOS is a house beauty brand that promotes everyday wellness through products spanning hair care, hand and body care, and home fragrance. Leveraging natural ingredients sourced from farms around the world, the brand combines high-performance formulations with sustainability to create effective and eco-conscious wellness rituals.

MONCLOS products are available at its Hannam flagship store, Olive Young stores, and the MUSINSA Megastore Seongsu, as well as through major e-commerce platforms including Olive Young Online Mall, Naver Brand Store, Kakao Gift, MUSINSA, and Beauty Kurly.

For more information, please visit www.monclos.com

SOURCE MONCLOS