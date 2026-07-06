MONCLOS Launches Limited-Edition Collaboration for BALANSA's 18th Anniversary

Partnership bridges beauty and subculture, bringing personal taste into everyday life

Features BALANSA's signature character and an exclusive collectible keyring

Includes MONCLOS' bestselling PDRN Moisture Sun Cream and Comfort Hand Cream

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House beauty brand MONCLOS has officially released a limited-edition collaboration collection with BALANSA, the iconic sound shop and lifestyle brand from Busan, in celebration of BALANSA's 18th anniversary.

MONCLOS launches a limited-edition collaboration collection with BALANSA to celebrate the lifestyle brand's 18th anniversary.

The collaboration is inspired by a shared philosophy: celebrating individuality through everyday experiences. While MONCLOS enhances daily wellness through thoughtfully formulated beauty essentials, BALANSA has cultivated a loyal subculture following by curating a unique blend of music, fashion, and street culture. Together, the two brands have translated their distinct identities into a collectible lifestyle set that reflects personal taste.

Available in limited quantities while supplies last, the collection is sold exclusively through BALANSA's official online and offline stores.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration Set:

Exclusive Design & Collectibles: The packaging features BALANSA's signature character, accompanied by a specially designed keyring incorporating the BALANSA logo and initials, elevating its collectible appeal.

The packaging features BALANSA's signature character, accompanied by a specially designed keyring incorporating the BALANSA logo and initials, elevating its collectible appeal. PDRN Moisture Sun Cream (SPF50+/PA++++): A daily sunscreen that combines broad-spectrum UV protection with intensive skincare benefits. Formulated with approximately 70% skincare ingredients—including triple-molecular hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, and Centella asiatica—it hydrates and soothes the skin. Its lightweight, non-whitening texture glides on smoothly without pilling, making it ideal for seamless reapplication during daily routines and outdoor activities.

A daily sunscreen that combines broad-spectrum UV protection with intensive skincare benefits. Formulated with approximately 70% skincare ingredients—including triple-molecular hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, and Centella asiatica—it hydrates and soothes the skin. Its lightweight, non-whitening texture glides on smoothly without pilling, making it ideal for seamless reapplication during daily routines and outdoor activities. Comfort Hand Cream Woodland: A fast-absorbing formula that deeply moisturizes hands without leaving a sticky residue. Its sophisticated woody floral fragrance adds a subtle, grounding scent to everyday rituals.

"To celebrate BALANSA's 18th anniversary, we wanted to create a special collection that seamlessly merges the identity and philosophy of both brands," said a MONCLOS spokesperson. "This collaboration embodies our shared culture and aesthetic. Beyond mere beauty products, we hope this collection becomes an inspiring part of people's daily routines and a cherished collectible."

About MONCLOS

MONCLOS is a house beauty brand that promotes everyday wellness through products spanning hair care, hand and body care, and home fragrance. Leveraging natural ingredients sourced from farms around the world, the brand combines high-performance formulations with sustainability to create effective and eco-conscious wellness rituals.

MONCLOS products are available at its Hannam flagship store, Olive Young stores, and the MUSINSA Megastore Seongsu, as well as through major e-commerce platforms including Olive Young Online Mall, Naver Brand Store, Kakao Gift, MUSINSA, and Beauty Kurly.

For more information, please visit www.monclos.com

SOURCE MONCLOS