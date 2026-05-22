MONCLOS Reports 53% Sales Growth as 220,000 Japanese and Chinese Tourists Visit Korea During Golden Week

Overlapping China-Japan holiday season drives strong inbound tourism demand for experiential K-beauty in Seoul

MONCLOS Hannam draws international visitors with customizable keyring services and curated in-store experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House beauty brand MONCLOS announced that its Hannam-dong flagship store recorded significant growth in international visitor traffic during the recent overlapping holiday period of Japan's Golden Week (April 29–May 6) and China's Labor Day holiday (May 1–5).

Foreign Tourist Arrivals to Korea Surpass 220,000 During Golden Week

Interior and product images of the “MONCLOS Hannam” flagship store (Photo courtesy of MONCLOS)

According to data released by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, a total of 112,000 Japanese and 108,000 Chinese tourists visited Korea during the holiday period, representing a combined 40.7% year-over-year increase. Arrivals from Japan increased 52.9%, while Chinese arrivals rose 29.9%.

Korea's inbound tourism recovery has continued throughout 2026, with first-quarter visitor numbers from Japan and China increasing 20% and 29% year-over-year, respectively.

K-Beauty and Fashion Shift Toward Experiential Tourism

Industry observers note that spending patterns among inbound tourists are also evolving. According to the Korea Tourism Organization, shopping accounts for 51% of total tourist expenditures, while spending on beauty and health products increased 40.4% in 2025.

At the same time, foreign visitors are increasingly seeking immersive retail experiences that combine shopping, customization, and social media-friendly spaces. Trend-focused Korean brands such as Gentle Monster, Matin Kim, and Mardi Mercredi have contributed to growing international interest in Seoul districts including Hannam-dong and Seongsu-dong, which are emerging as popular K-fashion and K-beauty destinations.

MONCLOS Hannam Posts 53% Sales Growth During Golden Week

Against this backdrop, MONCLOS reported a 53% year-over-year increase in sales at its Hannam flagship store during the Golden Week period from April 29 to May 6. International visitors accounted for 87% of total sales during the same period.

Products associated with the brand's customization services showed particularly strong demand. The Comfort Hand Cream line (Woodland and Tender Garden) and the Peptide Plumping Lip Serum were among the most purchased items by international visitors seeking both personal-use products and travel gifts.

The company said its experience-oriented retail strategy, including customization services and interactive in-store elements, contributed positively to customer engagement and purchase conversion.

Customization and In-Store Experiences Drive Engagement

To reflect Hannam-dong's growing international customer base, MONCLOS has continued expanding customer experience programs at its flagship location. Its "Customizable Keyring Service," which allows customers to combine decorative charms with alphabet initials, has received strong interest from overseas visitors looking for personalized souvenirs and branded experiences.

The brand has also operated a welcome tea service zone since February, offering beverages to visitors inside the store. Seasonal packaging and limited-edition promotional items, including red horse motif charms, traditional lucky money envelopes, and cherry blossom-themed shopping bags, were introduced during the spring season.

Recently launched products including the PDRN Moisture Sunscreen and the Hair Trio Set — featuring Velvet Nourishing Treatment, Keratin Bonding Hair Pack Treatment, and Super Silky Essence — also recorded positive customer response during the promotion period. The Hair Trio Set is currently available with a 20% promotional discount.

"Following Golden Week, we have seen continued growth in international traffic at our Hannam flagship store, with interactive experiences such as our customizable keyring service contributing to customer engagement and purchases," said a MONCLOS representative. "Moving forward, we plan to further develop the flagship store as a space where both domestic and international customers can experience MONCLOS' wellness-focused beauty philosophy."

About MONCLOS

MONCLOS is a house beauty brand that promotes everyday wellness through products spanning hair care, hand and body care, and home fragrance. Leveraging natural ingredients sourced from farms around the world, the brand combines high-performance formulations with sustainability to create effective and eco-conscious wellness rituals.

MONCLOS products are available at its Hannam flagship store, Olive Young stores, and the MUSINSA Megastore Seongsu, as well as through major e-commerce platforms including Olive Young Online Mall, Naver Brand Store, Kakao Gift, MUSINSA, Beauty Kurly, and 29CM.

For more information, visit the MONCLOS Official Website.

SOURCE MONCLOS