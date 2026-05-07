MONCLOS Successfully Concludes 'Social Wellness Club,' Expanding Everyday Wellness Experiences from Running to Brunch

Immersive program integrates running, full-body care, and ingredient-inspired brunch to extend wellness rituals into daily life

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House beauty brand MONCLOS announced the successful completion of its "MONCLOS Social Wellness Club," held on April 22, delivering an immersive wellness experience centered on the theme of "wellness in everyday life."

The event was designed to bring MONCLOS' wellness philosophy offline through a hands-on program built around running. Featuring a holistic approach that incorporated both activity and recovery, the program enabled participants to experience a full wellness ritual through physical engagement.

MONCLOS “Social Wellness Club” event scene (Photo courtesy of MONCLOS)

The running session was led by Eunseo Kim, CEO of Agile Monkey and a strength coach, who designed and guided the course. The route began at the MONCLOS Hannam flagship store and passed key landmarks including Leeum Museum of Art and Grand Hyatt Seoul, offering an accessible urban running path through the Hannam-dong area.

Prior to the run, MONCLOS highlighted the importance of pre-activity skincare through a demonstration of its newly launched "PDRN Moisture Sun Cream," emphasizing protection against environmental stressors such as UV exposure. The fragrance-free formula combines UV protection with skincare benefits, designed for daily use with a lightweight, non-irritating finish suitable for outdoor activities.

Following the running session, participants engaged in recovery exercises, reinforcing the importance of post-activity care. MONCLOS also introduced its "Keratin Bonding Hair Pack Treatment," presenting a protein-based hair repair solution alongside its skincare offerings. Through this, the brand expanded its wellness narrative beyond skincare to include scalp and hair care, promoting a comprehensive, full-body wellness routine.

The program concluded with a curated brunch session, allowing participants to relax and recover. The menu was inspired by key product ingredients, featuring tomato-based dishes reflecting the PDRN Moisture Sun Cream and soy-based options derived from the hair treatment's formulation, extending the wellness experience to the dining table.

"The Social Wellness Club provided a meaningful opportunity to share MONCLOS' wellness rituals in a deeper and more engaging way through running," said a MONCLOS representative. "We will continue to introduce diverse wellness experiences that can be naturally incorporated into everyday life."

To celebrate the successful event, MONCLOS is also launching a running certification event for general customers. Participants who complete the running course designed by Coach Eunseo Kim—available via MONCLOS' official social media—and upload a verification photo will receive the newly launched sun cream.

About MONCLOS

MONCLOS is a house beauty brand that promotes everyday wellness through products spanning hair care, hand and body care, and home fragrance. Leveraging natural ingredients sourced from farms around the world, the brand combines high-performance formulations with sustainability to create effective and eco-conscious wellness rituals. MONCLOS products are available at its Hannam flagship store, Olive Young stores and online mall, as well as through major e-commerce platforms including Naver Brand Store, Kakao Gift, Musinsa, Beauty Kurly, and 29CM.

For more information, visit https://monclos.com/.

SOURCE MONCLOS