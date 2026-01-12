MOND™ Products Relaunches Luminous Repair Masque (LRM)

A Science-Driven Solution for Modern Hair Damage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOND™ Products announces the relaunch of Luminous Repair Masque (LRM), a luxury professional hair-care treatment developed to restore strength, shine, and vitality to damaged hair. Created by internationally acclaimed hairstylist Philippe Schaedler, LRM combines advanced cosmetic science with more than 30 years of hands-on salon experience.

LRM Luminous Repair Masque by MOND™ is an ideal conditioning treatment for color-treated, stressed, coarse, dry, or normal hair. Designed to deliver immediate and lasting results, LRM deeply nourishes and repairs the hair while restoring softness, strength, and luminosity. The transformation is felt instantly-hair becomes smoother, silkier, and easier to manage from the moment LRM is applied, with continued improvement after rinsing. LRM leaves hair feeling deeply conditioned and comforted, as if it has been immersed in a soothing milk bath.

After decades behind the chair, Schaedler identified a consistent concern among clients: modern hair is increasingly compromised by frequent coloring, heat styling, environmental exposure, and chemical processing. While many products offer temporary cosmetic results, few deliver lasting repair.

"My clients wanted something that truly repaired the hair, not something that simply coated it," says Schaedler. "LRM was created to meet that need."

The original development of LRM spanned three years and involved close collaboration with a team of chemists. The formula was tested and refined through real-world use by 32 women of varying ages and hair types, whose feedback directly influenced the product's performance, texture, fragrance, and finish. The result is a treatment designed to deliver immediate improvement while supporting long-term hair health.

At the core of LRM are two key innovations. The first is Anorthosite, a rare mineral found on Earth and on the surface of the moon. In hair-care formulations, Anorthosite enhances shine, supports hair structure, and contributes to overall formulation stability, helping create a smooth, luminous finish across a wide range of hair types.

The second innovation is DDF (Delayed Deployment Factor) technology, a lightweight amodimethicone polymer system that deposits conditioning agents onto the hair and then gradually evaporates over 24 to 48 hours. This allows the treatment to continue working well after rinsing, without leaving buildup or residue.

Originally from Austria, Schaedler trained extensively across Europe before establishing his career in California. He has served clients in Marina del Rey and Santa Monica for more than three decades and continues to work annually in Vienna and Amsterdam. Additional background on Schaedler's career and philosophy can be found at www.philippeschaedler.com .

Beyond product performance, MOND™ Products supports charitable organizations including Best Friends Animal Sanctuary and The People Concern in Santa Monica, California.

Luminous Repair Masque is available at www.MondProducts.com and through select professional salons in the United States and The Netherlands. MOND™ Products has also expanded into Europe through a partnership with HB&A Wholesale and Education.

