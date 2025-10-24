MONDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by October 27, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) ("LifeMD" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from May 7, 2025 through August 5, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired LifeMD securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 27, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

LifeMD, headquartered in New York, New York, provides virtual medical services and prescription delivery.

The lawsuit accuses the Company of overstating its competitive position and issuing unrealistic 2025 financial guidance. According to the complaint, LifeMD failed to disclose increasing customer acquisition costs tied to its RexMD platform and its efforts to promote obesity medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound. The lawsuit claims that LifeMD's statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis, ultimately resulting in significant investor losses when the market learned the truth.

If you are a LifeMD investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio and Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague