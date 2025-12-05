MONDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ: MRX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by December 8, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) ("Marex" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Marex shares during the period of May 16, 2024 through August 5, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Marex is a London-based global financial services company specializing in trading, clearing, and risk management.

According to the lawsuit, on August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Marex concealed losses and inflated profits through a complex web of off-balance-sheet entities and fictitious intercompany transactions.

Following this news, Marex's stock price dropped $2.33, or 6.2%, closing at $35.31 on heavy trading volume, resulting in investor losses.

