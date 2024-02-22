MONDAY Haircare Founder Expands Beauty Vertical: Introducing Osāna Naturals

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team that brought you MONDAY Haircare is pleased to announce the launch of Osāna Naturals. Crafted with care to nourish both body and mind, Osāna Naturals is a range of skin and hair care formulations featuring six functional fragrances. Osāna's gentle formulations are designed to support skin and hair health with hydrating ingredients and replenishing botanical extracts.

Osāna Naturals is available for under $10 in Target and Walmart in the US and Walmart Canada starting February 2024. Osāna Naturals is a range of skin and hair care formulations featuring 6 functional fragrances, hydrating ingredients, and replenishing botanical extracts.

Osāna Naturals formulas are carefully considered and thoughtfully crafted to provide consumers with elevated everyday essentials that are a pleasure to use, time and time again. The product assortment, which currently includes Body Wash, Hand Wash, Hand/Body Lotion, Shampoo and Conditioner, helps transform daily routines into rituals, utilizing scent technology that takes a science-backed approach to triggering a reduction of stress, an increase of calm, and overall mood improvement.

Osāna Naturals is the second brand to debut in the US at the hands of Jaimee Lupton, an Auckland, New Zealand-based beauty entrepreneur. Lupton launched her first brand, MONDAY Haircare, in February 2020 with the goal of making premium-quality hair care more accessible. Four years later, MONDAY has won several beauty awards, is stocked with more than 100 retailers in 50,000 doors across 33 countries and is ranked as the #1 haircare brand on TikTok.

"I'm a firm believer that everyone should be able to enjoy luxurious beauty products, and an accessible price point or shopping experience shouldn't equal sacrificing modern values or efficacy," said Lupton. "There is a gap in the mass market when it comes to modern, beautiful and effective personal care, and we're excited to finally give shoppers the kind of products they crave—and deserve—with Osāna Naturals."

Osāna Naturals is Leaping Bunny approved by animal protection and advocacy organization Cruelty Free International; the gold standard for cruelty-free beauty that awards brands meeting criteria across product development, supply chain and distribution. In addition, all Osāna Naturals products are free from common additives such as sulfates, phthalates, parabens, BHA, BHT, mineral oils, and aluminum, as well as being dermatologically tested, pH-balanced and suitable for all skin and hair types.

"Pairing premium ingredients and cruelty-free credentials with sensorial fragrance and beautiful packaging—and these being found all in the one product at the same time—is no longer something that is limited to luxury or niche brands," says Lupton. "With Osāna Naturals, we're bringing a new approach to personal care in a mass setting."

Osāna Naturals is available now at Target US and Walmart US, as well as Walmart Canada. Visit osananaturals.com for more information and follow @osananaturals on Instagram.

About MONDAY International Limited

With a cohort of future-focused brands both in-market and in-development, MONDAY International Limited is shaking up the status quo with modern and relevant product offerings designed to excite customers based on how they shop now. Thanks to a vertically-integrated business model that allows speed to market and an eye for identifying trends and the 'white space' in categories – the company is intent on bringing a premium approach to beauty at an accessible price point. With a stable of new disruptive beauty and personal care brands – 10 of which will be in market in Australasia, the US, and beyond by 2025, the beauty vertical is set to achieve $300M USD in sales in 2024.

Contact

Lindsay Boos Tarrant

BOLD PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Osāna Naturals