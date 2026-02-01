MONDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Blue Owl Capital Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) securities between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until this upcoming Monday, February 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Blue Owl class action lawsuit. Captioned Goldman v. Blue Owl Capital Inc., No. 25-cv-10047 (S.D.N.Y.), the Blue Owl class action lawsuit charges Blue Owl and certain of Blue Owl's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Blue Owl class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-blue-owl-capital-inc-class-action-lawsuit-owl.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Blue Owl is an alternative asset manager.

The Blue Owl class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from business development company ("BDC") redemptions; (ii) as a result, Blue Owl was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; and (iii) consequently, Blue Owl would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs.

The Blue Owl class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 30, 2025, Blue Owl reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025, including: fee-related earnings of only $376.2 million, which missed consensus estimates; fee-related earnings margins of 57.1% which missed expectations by roughly 20 basis points; and performance revenue, which fell 33% year over year to only $188,000. On this news, the price of Blue Owl stock fell, according to the complaint.

Then, on November 5, 2025, the complaint alleges two of Blue Owl's direct lending businesses, Blue Owl Capital Corporation ("OBDC") and Blue Owl Capital Corporation II ("OBDC II"), announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement, that "OBDC II does not anticipate conducting additional tender offers prior to the merger," that the "proposed merger enhances liquidity for shareholders of the combined company," that under the terms of the proposed merger, "shareholders of OBDC II will receive newly issued whole shares of OBDC for each share of OBDC II based on the exchange ratio determined prior to closing," and that "[t]he exchange ratio will be calculated based upon (i) the NAV [net asset value] per share of OBDC and OBDC II, each determined before merger close and (ii) the market price of OBDC common stock ('OBDC Price') before merger close." On this news, the price of Blue Owl stock fell nearly 5%, the Blue Owl class action lawsuit alleges.

Finally, the Blue Owl class action lawsuit alleges that on November 16, 2025, Financial Times published an article entitled "Blue Owl private credit fund merger leaves some investors facing 20% hit," which provided an interview with the chief financial officer of OBDC, Jonathan Lamm, revealing that "[i]f shareholders were to vote down the deal, [Lamm] acknowledged that Blue Owl Capital Corporation II might be forced to limit redemptions." The article allegedly further reported details of two critical aspects of the merger: (i) OBDC II investors would indeed be blocked from making any redemptions until the merger completes in 2026; and (ii) as part of the merger, OBDC II shareholders would see the value of their investments fall by about 20% because they would be forced to exchange OBDC II shares for OBDC shares at a rate based on OBDC's market price, but because OBDC shares trade at a discount of about 20% to the stated value of its assets, OBDC II shareholders would see the value of their investments reduced by that amount. On this news, the price of Blue Owl stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Blue Owl securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Blue Owl class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Blue Owl investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Blue Owl shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Blue Owl class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

