"Monday Mourning" Shines at Cal Film Festival with Best Student Film and Best Acting Duo Awards

News provided by

Cal Film Festival

06 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Monday Mourning," a thought-provoking student film directed by Dustin Kahia, has made a remarkable impact at the Cal Film Festival. The film not only won Best Student Film for Dustin Kahia and Best Acting Duo for Dominic Bogart and Claire Haller but was also nominated for Best Male Director and Best Original Score, showcasing its diverse artistic strengths. This gripping narrative, exploring the intricate dynamics of a family reunion under mysterious circumstances, has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Continue Reading
Dominic Bogart in "Monday Mourning"
Dominic Bogart in "Monday Mourning"
Claire Haller in "Monday Mourning"
Claire Haller in "Monday Mourning"

Set against the backdrop of a family reunion, "Monday Mourning" delves into the journey of Daniel, played by Dominic Bogart, and his sister, portrayed by Claire Haller. The film's unique storytelling, marked by ambiguity and emotional depth, invites viewers into the puzzle of Daniel's life, prompting reflection on themes of homecoming, reconciliation, and unspoken family truths.

The film marks the first collaboration between Kahia and Bogart, known for his roles in "I Am Not a Hipster," "Just Mercy," and "The Glass Castle." "Monday Mourning" was also an Official Selection at several prominent film festivals, including Beverly Hills Film Festival and the upcoming Milan Shorts Film Festival. Shot in San Diego, California, over two days, the film is Kahia's most personal work, drawing from his own life experiences.

Director Dustin Kahia shared his gratitude: "These awards at Cal Film Festival are not just an honor; they're a testament to the film's ability to resonate with audiences. My vision for 'Monday Mourning' was to explore the unspoken nuances of human relationships. Winning these awards reinforces the film's impact, and I'm humbled by the recognition."

The Cal Film Festival, known for its focus on global indie productions and innovative storytelling, offers a significant platform for filmmakers. Winning at this festival is especially noteworthy, given its rigorous selection process and commitment to showcasing diverse, compelling narratives.

"Monday Mourning" awaits responses from 33 other film festivals and plans for wider distribution are underway. This journey of recognition and acclaim for "Monday Mourning" is just beginning.

We invite journalists and media outlets to delve deeper into the story of "Monday Mourning" and its remarkable journey in the film industry.

For Awards: https://calfilmfestival.com/fall-2023-award-winners 

For Nominations: https://calfilmfestival.com/fall-2023-nominations-technical-competitions 

Media Contact:
Alyssa Romero
‪(323) 596-7468
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cal Film Festival

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.