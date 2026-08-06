READY-MIX TEAMSTERS AT CALPORTLAND ON UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

Northern California Concrete Truck Drivers Call for Fair Bargaining from Company

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 350 concrete ready-mix drivers at CalPortland represented by Teamsters Locals 853, 665, 315, and 150 have been forced on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike after the company refused to bargain in good faith on a new contract.

Since June 8, the local unions have been trying to get CalPortland to set timely dates to negotiate new agreements simultaneously. However, CalPortland has responded by giving each individual local their own bargaining dates, starting with only two days each month from August through November, long after CalPortland Teamsters have completed their summer ready-mix projects.

"It is an absolute disgrace that CalPortland thinks it can string our members along without bargaining a new contract," said Tom Gesualdi, Director of the Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division. "We aren't going to wait on CalPortland to grow a moral compass. If the company doesn't want to come to the table, we are left with no other choice but to force them to by striking."

The drivers operate at over 15 CalPortland plants across Northern California. CalPortland Teamsters are fighting for better health care, pension protections, and a return to normal working conditions in their contract. Recently, CalPortland instituted unilateral policy changes to Teamsters' wage packages without notice, further showing the company's willingness to commit brazen unfair labor practices and ignore its legal duty to bargain in good faith.

"It's clear that CalPortland fears our unity as Teamsters. That's why they want to separate us in negotiations and tear down what the Teamsters have built here for over 60 years," said Stephen Beck Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 853. "But our members will not allow this company to pit us against each other. We are united, and we will not rest until CalPortland starts taking these negotiations seriously."

CalPortland Teamsters will remain on the picket line until the company offers realistic bargaining dates to negotiate a contract that protects the industry standards, working conditions, and pensions they have earned.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters