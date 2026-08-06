WORKERS AT THE SPHERE JOIN TEAMSTERS

Warehouse Workers in Las Vegas Join Local 986

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Sphere in Las Vegas have voted overwhelmingly to unionize with Teamsters Local 986. The warehouse workers joined the Teamsters to secure higher wages, safer working conditions, and respect on the job.

"These workers are the heartbeat of the Sphere and the reason every show is successful," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "They set the standard at one of the most high-profile venues in the world. They are part of a growing movement of workers across convention centers, arenas, and casinos standing together to demand their fair share."

The 22 warehouse workers are responsible for receiving and managing all deliveries that keep the music and entertainment arena operating.

"My co-workers and I are proud of what we've accomplished in this campaign. Together, as Teamsters, our voices will be heard," said Beverly Wilson, a warehouse worker and proud new member of Local 986. "This win is just the beginning, and I'm excited for the positive changes ahead."

"Since the Sphere opened, it's been printing money," said Tim Vera, President of Local 986. "It has become one of the biggest venues on the planet because of the workers who keep it operating. Our newest members won't settle for scraps. We're taking our fight to the table to win a strong first contract."

The Sphere is the highest-grossing arena in the world, generating $781.4 million in revenue, and 1.7 million tickets sold in 2025.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters