Monday Properties Creates Custom Virtual Technology Platform To Enhance Remote Building Tours

"Even before the pandemic, we began a process of identifying a more accessible and flexible remote touring experience to provide tenants and their advisors with an opportunity to view our buildings without having to physically tour space," said Austin Freeman, Executive Vice President of Asset Management at Monday Properties. "While MondayVR will be incredibly valuable when communities are in different phases of their reopening plans, we intentionally created the platform to be a sustainable and evolving product long into the future that will help us maintain and strengthen relationships with prospective tenants and the entire brokerage community."

MondayVR was developed with the end-user in mind, utilizing cutting-edge technology and 3D virtual capabilities to allow brokers and prospects to actively tour its portfolio—including specific space tours, amenities and common areas. During a tour, users can interact in real time with the Monday Properties leasing team. Whether users choose a self-guided or private tour, they will benefit from a controlled, real-time, interactive experience that resembles a physical, in-person building tour. MondayVR goes further to distinguish itself by offering a variety of digital assets, including 360 tours of shell space and the ability to view existing shell space activated with fully rendered furniture, high-end finishes and office views to assist prospects in evaluating the right space for them in Monday's Northern Virginia portfolio.

"There are many virtual reality solutions in existence today, and while we could have opted to utilize older technology to build out MondayVR, we wanted to have a long-term and viable platform that we can own and adapt to industry needs and to our brokers' needs," said John Wharton, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Monday Properties. "Creating the system allows for complete customization, which is another key differentiator of MondayVR. The tool is more than just a COVID solution; it's an important option for tenant rep brokers and their clients during their journey to find office space."

"Taking advantage of the latest in 3D and photographic VR technology, Interface Multimedia created a branded marketing solution for Monday Properties that is simple to use and easy to manage," said Mark Burlinson of Interface Multimedia. "The MondayVR platform is designed to grow with new functionality and features as Monday Properties expands their marketing needs."

The MondayVR launch represents the first phase of the virtual platform rollout in which brokers can use the tool to discover Monday Properties' 4M+ square-foot Northern Virginia office portfolio. Following this phase, Monday Properties plans to incorporate the firm's growing multifamily portfolio. All tours come with access to a live chat or the ability to set up a customized tour with a leasing representative. MondayVR is created and owned by Monday Properties and can be accessed at Mondayvr.com.

About Monday Properties: Monday Properties is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm that owns, operates, develops and invests in a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties. Since 2002, the firm has completed over 70 property transactions representing 30 million square feet and $14 billion in capital value. Monday Properties uses their comprehensive strategy based on high-growth markets and opportunistic investments to deliver unique commercial and residential investment offerings that transform communities and focus on connectivity. The company's current portfolio totals more than 4.5 million square feet of commercial office space, as well as 2,200 multi-family units that are either developed, planned or under construction. For more information on Monday Properties, please visit mondayre.com.

About Interface Multimedia

Interface Multimedia is an award-winning design and communication company creating value for our clients through new media solutions. Interface Multimedia offers a full spectrum of creative solutions including corporate branding/identity, interactive media, video production, digital visualization and print design. We design strategic communications that help our clients grow their business. For more information go to: http://www.ifmm.com.

SOURCE Monday Properties