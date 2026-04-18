Monday Trade Brings Top NASDAQ Stocks On-Chain, Launching First Tokenized Stock Trading on Monad Network, Powered by Anchored

Monday Trade enables 24/5 trading of several major U.S. stocks with 1:1 backing and on-chain settlement

HONG KONG, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday Trade, a decentralized trading platform built on Monad, launched trading today for ten top tokenized stocks, becoming the first platform to give users exposure to these instruments on Monad's high-performance Layer 1 network. The tokenized stocks are issued and backed through Anchored's end-to-end tokenization infrastructure, with each token backed 1:1 by the underlying U.S. asset held in regulated custody.

The launch enables traders to access tokenized stocks of several major companies through their Web3 wallets, settling trades in USDC with full on-chain custody. Unlike traditional brokerage accounts, users can trade 24/5 with real-time settlement while maintaining complete ownership of their assets.

This expansion marks a strategic evolution for Monday Trade from a crypto-native DEX into a comprehensive trading house bridging traditional finance and decentralized finance. The platform already offers spot and perpetual futures trading, and now positions itself as the liquidity hub for real-world assets on the Monad network.

Institutional Infrastructure Meets DeFi Accessibility

The tokenized stocks listed on Monday Trade are issued through Anchored's institutional-grade infrastructure. Each tokenized stock on Monday Trade is backed 1:1 by underlying securities held through licensed institutional broker partnerships. The platform seamlessly converts USDC stablecoins to tokenized stocks, eliminating the friction of traditional brokerage onboarding while preserving the security of self-custodial wallets.

Built on Monad's architecture, which delivers 10,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, Monday Trade executes trades in milliseconds, enabling traders to capitalize on market movements in real-time. The platform supports both market and limit orders with professional-grade charting powered by TradingView, real-time market data, and comprehensive portfolio tracking.

"Bringing tokenized stocks to Monad represents a fundamental shift in how traders can access traditional financial markets," said Mark Lee, Core Contributor at Monday Trade. "By combining Anchored's tokenization infrastructure with the speed and transparency of Monad, we're eliminating the barriers that have kept everyday traders from accessing global stocks with the same efficiency as institutional players. This launch is just the beginning of our vision to make all asset classes accessible on the Monad network."

The launch comes as real-world asset tokenization emerges as one of crypto's fastest-growing sectors. On-chain real-world assets now exceed $21 billion in total value excluding stablecoins, with tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone accounting for over $9 billion, demonstrating institutional appetite for blockchain-based traditional assets.

"Monday Trade's integration is exactly the kind of distribution partnership Anchored was built for: giving DeFi-native users seamless access to institutional-grade, fully backed tokenized stocks without leaving their on-chain environment," said Wenny Cai, Co-Founder & CEO of Anchored. "This is the first step in a broader rollout across the Monad ecosystem, with more tokenized stocks on the roadmap."

"Monday Trade's launch of tokenized stock trading showcases Monad's capability to handle complex financial applications at scale," said Keone Hon, Co-Founder and GM at Monad Foundation. "With 10,000 TPS and sub-second finality, Monad provides the infrastructure needed for real-world financial markets to operate seamlessly on-chain. We're excited to see Monday Trade pioneering this new category on the network and demonstrating the future of high-frequency finance."

Bridging TradFi and DeFi

The tokenized stock offering is part of Monday Trade's Q2 2026 roadmap focused on capital efficiency and expanding asset class availability. By combining Anchored's full-lifecycle tokenization infrastructure with Monday Trade's trading platform and Monad's performance layer, the partnership creates a vertically integrated stack where tokenized stocks can be traded with the same speed, transparency, and self-custody that defines Web3.

Traders can access Monday Trade's tokenized stock markets at monday.trade beginning April 16, 2026. The platform integrates with major Web3 wallets including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and WalletConnect.

About Monday Trade

Monday Trade is an all-in-one DEX for on-chain trading on Monad that offers the best of CEX and DEX trading experience. Built on Monad's high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, Monday Trade offers millisecond execution for spot trading, perpetual futures, and now tokenized equities. Learn more at monday.trade.

About Monad

Monad is a Layer 1 blockchain built to enable high-frequency finance by delivering 10,000 transactions per second, single-slot finality, and 0.5-second block times. Powered by consumer-grade hardware and full EVM compatibility, Monad provides the performance infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications on-chain. Learn more at monad.xyz.

About Anchored

Anchored is the global digital operating system for real-world assets, providing end-to-end infrastructure for the compliant tokenization, distribution, and trading of RWAs. The platform supports the full asset lifecycle: origination, compliance, issuance, distribution across DeFi and CeFi venues, secondary market liquidity, and redemption. Anchored currently offers two product verticals: tokenized stocks and tokenized fund products.

Operating under a compliance-first, multi-jurisdictional architecture, Anchored serves institutional investors, centralized exchanges, market makers, and DeFi protocols seeking regulated on-chain access to traditional financial instruments.

Learn more at anchored.finance.

Media Contact:

Tracy Giap

Monday Trade

[email protected]

Toni Morales

Anchored

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchored Capital Ltd