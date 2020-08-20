MondayCall Chooses Vonage as its Preferred Contact Center Partner

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that Salesforce consulting partner MondayCall has chosen Vonage as its preferred partner for contact center opportunities. The combined power of Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce (VCC), and MondayCall's expertise, provides customers with a deep integration with Salesforce to enhance the way their agents connect with each other and with customers.

MondayCall delivers creative, scalable, and sustainable Salesforce solutions for enterprise businesses. By leveraging the integration of Vonage Contact Center and Salesforce, MondayCall customers have the ability to access key customer data and insights, as well as the ability to create personalized connections across channels including voice, messaging, chat and video.

"With Vonage as our preferred contact center partner, we know that we are offering our customers the best solution to enhance their Salesforce investment," said Chris Zak, Managing Director and Co-Founder of MondayCall. "The combination of MondayCall's Salesforce implementation expertise and Vonage Contact Center will provide businesses with what they need to enable their agents to have great conversations and meaningful connections with customers, including the tools and customer insights to drive superior service and quicker sales."

Vonage enables MondayCall customers to leverage their Salesforce capabilities and access the tools a cloud-based contact center solution provides, including the ability to:

Route calls to appropriate agent to address immediate needs

Customize dashboards with updated details

Reach customers on their channels of choice

Automate resources to manage time and address more complex asks

Link with Einstein Analytics to unlock hidden insights

Enjoy greater overall efficiency and CX

"We are thrilled to be chosen by MondayCall as their preferred contact center partner," said Robert Gavin, EVP Strategic Alliances and Business Development for Vonage. "With this partnership and our deep Salesforce integration, Vonage is uniquely positioned to address the needs of enterprise businesses that rely on our solutions and MondayCall's expertise to enhance their employee and customer experience."

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About MondayCall

MondayCall is a Salesforce partner with over 625 customers nation-wide and an average AppExchange satisfaction rating of 5/5. MondayCall's team of experienced consultants provides a full range of consulting and development services for Salesforce products with deep specialization in Service Cloud and Communities. MondayCall has been providing innovative solutions for some of the fastest-growing companies in technology, Internet, manufacturing, and consumer goods industries. Follow MondayCall on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/mondaycall) and Facebook (facebook.com/MondayCall).

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

www.vonage.com

