Mondelez International Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mondelez International - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mondelez International (Mondelez) manufactures and markets food products and beverages. The company's product portfolio comprises snacks including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, chocolate, candy, cheese, and beverages.

It markets products under the Barni, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Club Social, Enjoy Life Foods, Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Clorets, Halls, Maynards Bassetts, Sour Patch Kids, Stride, Trident, Philadelphia, Bournvita and Tang brand names.

The company sells products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, gasoline stations, convenience stores, value stores, drug stores, and other retail food outlets. It operates a network of manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

The report provides information and insights into Mondelez's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

  • Mondelez established a Global Procurement Data Analytics team that utilized Tableau, a data visualization tool, to digitize and modernize traditional procurement into digital process
  • Mondelez India utilized augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to overcome its supply chain challenges. These technologies enable project management teams to collaborate with experts from different countries, facilitating efficient implementation of large-scale production lines
  • Mondelez is leveraging emerging technologies like AI, data analytics, and robotics to drive various improvements within its operations. The company's sales teams use an AI-powered sales automation platform to recommend products to retailers based on historical sales data and neighbourhood preferences

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • HCL Tech
  • Innovid
  • Kezzler
  • Amcor

