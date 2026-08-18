A Powerhouse Partnership Built to Celebrate Fan Culture & Shared Traditions

EAST HANOVER, N.J. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondelēz International, the maker of beloved snacks like RITZ Crackers, OREO Cookies and CHIPS AHOY! Cookies, is thrilled to announce its historic, first-ever professional football team sponsorship with the Kansas City Chiefs. As the team's Official Snacking Partner Mondelēz is uniting its iconic portfolio of products to bring snacking fans together for tailgates, watch parties and brand activations.

Mondelēz International Named Official Snacking Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs

Mondelēz International and the Kansas City Chiefs share the belief that football offers people a sense of belonging and community for fans, families and snackers alike. Building on Mondelēz International's longstanding commitment to connecting with fans on the world's biggest stages - from Big Game and March Madness to Summer of Soccer and Inter Miami CF campaigns - this partnership will connect Mondelēz portfolio brands directly to Chiefs Kingdom, deepening the company's commitment to creating memorable moments for fans.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off the football season by charging into Chiefs Kingdom alongside one of the most iconic fanbases in sports," said Nick Rogers, Director of Portfolio Marketing & Sponsorships at Mondelēz International. "Mondelēz snacks have fueled legendary tailgates and family gatherings for generations. Elevating that Arrowhead Stadium tradition with fan favorites like OREO, RITZ, SOUR PATCH KIDS, and CHIPS AHOY! allows us to bring the ultimate gameday lineup straight to Chiefs Kingdom."

Chiefs fans can expect to see Mondelēz brands integrated throughout their game-day experience. Additionally, starting in October, shoppers across Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska will see regional retail displays featuring special game-day promotions and eye-catching design, with Mondelēz's iconic lineup alongside the legendary Chiefs marks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mondelēz International to Chiefs Kingdom as our Official Snacking Partner. Their iconic roster of snacks is already a gameday staple for millions of households, and together we look forward to elevating the fan experience at Arrowhead Stadium and throughout our community," said Tyler Kirby, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Kansas City Chiefs.

For more information, visit Mondelēz International at MondelēzInternational.com and follow the brand on X @MDLZ, Instagram @Mondelez_International, TikTok @Mondelez_International or on Facebook @MondelezInternational.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.Mondelēzinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the ownership of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the core values of the club are to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans, and Honor Tradition. The Chiefs are deeply committed to the Kansas City community through numerous programs as well as the Hunt Family Foundation. To learn more about the Chiefs, visit www.chiefs.com.

Media Contacts

Mondelez News Contact

[email protected]

Collin Thomas, Corporate Communications & Publicity Coordinator, Chiefs

[email protected]

SOURCE Mondelez International