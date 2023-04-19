Mondeum Capital Launches to Empower the Next Generation of Active Traders

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondeum Capital (Mondeum), a broker-dealer providing next-generation solutions to active traders, announced its official launch today. Mondeum has taken a fresh look at the requirements of today's active trader and built a modern solution with powerful technology, competitive pricing and personalized support necessary to trade competitively. The company's core offering, Mondeum Pro, currently supports trading of U.S. equities and ETFs, with plans to expand to cover additional asset classes and jurisdictions in the future.

Mondeum clients can choose between two advanced platforms used by the active trading community – Sterling Trader® Pro and DAS Trader Pro – and enjoy fast and reliable executions using Mondeum's suite of smart order routes (SORs) that enable traders to expose their orders to different venue types, and even select a payment for order flow (PFOF) route to collect a portion of the rebate themselves.

"For years, self-directed traders have been bombarded by offerings that haven't evolved with them," commented Mondeum CEO Michael Milani. "We set out to create something different in Mondeum. Experienced traders deserve technology and solutions to match their sophistication. Today, we're proud and excited to officially bring that solution to market and satisfy active and experienced self-directed traders' need for next-level solutions and services."

With platform features such as advanced charting, real-time market data and custom alerts, Mondeum Pro offers a multitude of ways for traders to take control of their trading, manage personal preferences and get more out of their order flow. In addition to advanced technology and routing logic at the heart of the offering, Mondeum also offers a streamlined and straightforward onboarding process to ensure a frictionless path to the markets. This combination provides active traders with advanced and secure connectivity and infrastructure typically associated with proprietary trading firms alongside the smooth customer experience, ease-of-use and accessibility that active traders deserve.

Mondeum Capital is a broker-dealer providing modern solutions to active traders. Our powerful trading technology, transparent pricing and personalized support give clients the tools and control they need to trade competitively. Fully digital onboarding, easy money transfers and straightforward account management make it easy to get started with Mondeum – and just as easy to stay. For more information, visit www.mondeumcapital.com.

Mondeum Capital is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

Mondeum Capital offers experienced traders access to third-party software to conduct self-directed trading in equities through its 'Mondeum Pro' offering. Mondeum Pro accounts are margin brokerage accounts designed for advanced traders with experience trading equities and using margin. Mondeum Pro accounts require a minimum deposit of $25,000.

Mondeum Capital does not make recommendations regarding securities, investment strategies, or account types.

System availability and response times may be subject to market conditions.

