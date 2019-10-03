Mondrian Doha Marks Second-Year Anniversary With Extravagant Month-Long Celebrations at Its Wonderlands

As part of the hotel's celebrations, each of the Mondrian's outlets will feature a thematic Black & Gold celebration. The first restaurant of its kind in the Middle East, Morimoto Doha will offer an exclusive Black & Gold three-course menu & welcoming drink valid throughout the month of October. The award-winning CUT by Wolfgang Puck will witness a Gatsby inspired celebration through its offered brunch, held every Friday on the month of October. Hudson Tavern and Smoke & Mirrors nightlife and dining outlets will each celebrate by introducing special offers and exclusive additions to their menus to celebrate the anniversary. The hotel's unique ESPA spa is also celebrating by extending some of their treatment's duration for visiting guests during the month of October. All guests booking their stay on the month of October will enjoy special offers and amenities on all the hotel's rooms.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe: "I am very proud to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the opening of Mondrian Doha. I want to thank the property ownership group for the level of confidence they have shown in sbe. The team at Mondrian Doha has done an incredible job managing the hotel along with the property's culinary and nightlife venues. Mondrian Doha has made its mark as a sought-after destination for both locals and international travelers in Qatar, establishing the property as the "must" lifestyle destination in the region, and I look forward to its continued success."

Commenting on the occasion, Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Europe at sbe Group said: "In 2017, when the Mondrian Doha brand was launched as the first of its kind to enter the MENA region, sbe recognized this valuable opportunity in the Qatari market. Two years later, we are applauding the Mondrian Doha team's efforts and success in building the Mondrian brand and strengthening the company's name regionally. We are happy to witness the rapid success and development of the hotel. We wish Mondrian Doha a happy second anniversary and we are positive they will continue on their commitment to deliver excellence."

Celebrating the hotels second anniversary, Wael Maatouk, General Manager at Mondrian Doha, stated: "We are delighted with Mondrian's widely received recognition and its achievements over the past two years. We look forward to another successful year ahead. This would not have been possible without the guidance, continuous efforts of the sbe management, and the Mondrian Doha team's passion. Their dedication has helped provide our guests and loyal patrons, an outstanding experience and five-star services. We would like to thank everyone for their support and invite you to join us for this special occasion."

Mikel Ibrahim, Executive Assistant Manager at Mondrian Doha, added:" It brings us joy to witness Mondrian Doha's growth and development. As a young hotel of two years, we have achieved remarkable achievements in this competitive market. Today, we are considered amongst the top go-to destinations in Qatar. Mondrian Doha is a unique lifestyle brand that brings together a multifaceted experience to its guests. With the guidance of the sbe group, we hope to grow further and meet the rising demand of our customers and partners. Finally, I would like to congratulate the team on their hard work and efforts and invite you to join our celebrations to explore what the hotel has to offer in this wonderful occasion."

Home to one of the globe's finest hospitality experiences, the Marcel Wanders designed hotel has never ceased to provide exquisite and luxurious experiences for its guests. Mondrian Doha has established its position as a leading hub for hosting celebrities around the region with the likes of entrepreneur, DJ and socialite Paris Hilton who was marked as one of the biggest celebrities to ever to visit Qatar. In 2019, Mondrian Doha also welcomed super singing sensation and actress, Jennifer Lopez, as part of Doha Festival City's grand opening celebrations, creating unique and unforgettable experience for its guests. Amongst a long trail of cinema, fashion and art legends, Shah Rukh Khan was also a special appearance that stayed at the Mondrian Doha during his visit to Doha. Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur and author, Shay Mitchell also welcomed at Mondrian Doha during her trip to Qatar, visiting the hotel's award-winning Japanese restaurant, Morimoto.

The award-wining hotel has built a reputation as one of Qatar's leading hotels and a go-to destinations for cultural diversity. Being an official hospitality partner of Fashion Weekend International 2018, the hotel has also hosted Bollywood actress and icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a successful attempt at transforming the hotel to an arena for the elite fashion conscious.

In 2018, Mondrian Doha has hosted the Bollywood Fashion Show as part of Qatar National Tourism Council's (QNTC) initiative, Shop Qatar, where a dazzling show of vibrant culture and arts was crowned with a guest appearance by one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Kareena Kapoor.

Since its debut two years ago, Mondrian Doha has been recognized for its structural and unique artistic beauty. The hotel won the 'Best Luxury Design Hotel for the Middle East and North Africa Region' award in 2018. It has also been recognized for its Spa, ESPA by the 'Luxury Hotel Spa Country' where it was awarded for its outstanding service excellence and an unmatched offering.

Mondrian Doha also bagged five awards for its exceptional culinary experience at the Time Out Doha Awards Ceremony this year. The hotel's urban escape, Hudson Tavern was recognised as 'Best Pub Food' while New York's iconic, Magnolia Bakery received 'Best Afternoon Tea' award. The first branch of Morimoto to open in the Middle East was titled a 'Highly Commended Japanese' award. Mondrian's very own Walima was recognised for its spellbinding terrace, and Qatari hospitality was deemed as 'Highly Commended Out Door Dining' category. Mondrian Doha's Walima was also awarded for its breath-taking terrace and its signature brunch, which was titled 'Highly Commended Brunch'. With exquisite designs and iconic artistry that is evident in its architecture and ambiance, Mondrian Doha has gained popularity amongst all who step foot in it.

Mondrian Doha will continue providing its guests and visitors with an unmatched five-star experience by investing its time and efforts in hosting world-class initiatives in culture, art, fashion and entertainment. The hotel will also continue to deliver award-winning culinary experiences to match the needs of all customers. Mondrian Doha will also continue to reflect the sbe vision to become the leading pioneer in lifestyle hospitality through experiential journeys. The Mondrian brand is rapidly growing globally and is set to welcome the opening of new hotels in Mexico, France, Dubai and Hong Kong amongst a few international destinations.

For more inquiries regarding the second-year anniversary events, special offers and packages, please contact Mondrian Doha at 404 55555 or visit the Instagram page @mondrian_doha to stay up-to-date with all the latest hotel's activities.

About Mondrian Doha:

Mondrian Doha is located in the heart of West Bay, next to Lagoona Mall and Lusail City, the future of Qatar with its innovative design, architecturally led landscape making and the gateway to Qatar's next major city destination. The Hotel was designed in collaboration with world-renowned Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, along with South West Architecture – the architectural company of record for Mondrian Doha. This marks Wanders' first hotel in the Middle East.

Mondrian Doha comprises of 270 distinctive rooms; including the Penthouse studios and Studio suites with 59 suites in total, in addition to 211 bedrooms, over 24 floors. All of the rooms feature bespoke miniature artworks, luxurious custom-made furniture, and Swarovski crystal chandeliers, as well as signature nuances by Wanders.

Mondrian Doha is recognised for its luxurious lifestyle hospitality offering which includes four restaurants showcasing both local and international cuisines; Morimoto, CUT by

Wolfgang Puck, Walima and Hudson Tavern. As well as two bar outlets; Rise and Black Orchid, in addition to Magnolia Bakery in its lobby lounge.

The renowned property also boasts the first ESPA Spa in Qatar, with the 2,000 square metre spa featuring separate spas for men and women, twelve treatment rooms, and Hammam areas. In addition, Mondrian Doha has a 24-hour fitness centre and a rooftop pool.

Mondrian Doha has one of the largest ballrooms in Qatar, a 2,000 square metre ballroom with a private elevator access and VIP Bridal Suite, along with private meeting rooms.

Mondrian's 4 floors brings world-renowned restaurants to Doha for the very first time including: Morimoto, a Japanese restaurant with stunning design and artwork by Japanese artist Hiroshi Senju, and Chef Masaharu Morimoto's acclaimed menu; Michelin Star Chef Wolfgang Puck's signature steakhouse CUT, bringing the finest quality beef and an extensive menu with Californian and Mediterranean culinary influences; Walima, which boasts the very best in Qatari and Middle Eastern cuisine and Hudson Tavern for guests to enjoy New York-style burgers.

Magnolia Bakery will help satisfy any sweet tooth with signature offerings, and finally Rise, the perfect place to enjoy after-office drinks as the sun sets on the 27th floor.

Mondrian Doha is equally proud to launch ESPA in the Middle East for the very first time, the first of its kind featuring spas for men and women, 12 treatment rooms, a heated experience garden, relaxation rooms with heated daybeds and a traditional Turkish Hammam.

About sbe:

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

