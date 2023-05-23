Mondrian Expands Global Presence with a Significant Pipeline of New Openings

Mondrian is expanding its global presence with four openings in 2023, two in 2024 and eight more in 2025 and beyond

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore - the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company - today announces the strategic global expansion of Mondrian, which this year is on track to debut hotels in Singapore, Ibiza, Hong Kong and Bordeaux. Additionally, the brand has further expansion in its sights for 2024 and beyond with a solid pipeline of new Mondrian openings, each of which comprises a hotel and branded residential component in Australia's Gold Coast, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Tulum. These new properties complement the existing collection of eight Mondrian hotels located in: Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha, Seoul, Cannes and Mexico City.

Mondrian's expansion is innately linked to its brand DNA, which is rooted in art, design and culture. As the transmission of global culture continues to accelerate, Mondrian keeps pace, ensuring a position on the forefront of the world's most exciting cultural scenes or fostering community and momentum in emerging hubs. Groundbreaking interiors, art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that is resonating deeply with travelers and residents who are motivated by cultural curiosity, and driving demand for Mondrian around the world. Alongside the expansion, the Mondrian brand will lean into its forward-thinking origins, celebrating the fusion of tech and culture, and partnering with innovators to continue inspiring new perspectives.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO for Mondrian at Ennismore, states "From the moment the doors at Mondrian Los Angeles opened in the late nineties, guests connected with an electric energy and experience that was entirely new to hospitality. And once again it's an exciting time for the Mondrian brand as it expands into new regions - the Middle East and Asia Pacific in particular - offering residences alongside hotels in several of the new locations. Guests can expect the same core values synonymous with Mondrian at every destination, with a flair for the unexpected that Mondrian aficionados know and love."

Most recently, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa , opened in December '22 and was the first Mondrian hotel in Latin America. The new luxury, lifestyle hotel features 183 rooms including two Penthouse suites and 16 luxury suites, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, and four distinct culinary concepts including Cleo Mediterraneo, Skybar, The Flower Shop, and La Terraza. The hotel, an exciting new venture between Mondrian and Grupo Murano, is located in the heart of the vibrant Condesa neighborhood, just steps away from La Roma in the I421 Live District and is the masterwork of architect Jose Luis Benlliure. Similarly, Mondrian Cannes , the first Mondrian hotel in France, opened in March 2023, on the site of the town's oldest luxury hotel, formerly Grand Hotel Cannes. Following an extensive renovation, the new luxury lifestyle hotel features 75 guest rooms including three suites, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, Hyde Beach Cannes, and Mr Nakamoto, a contemporary seafood restaurant combining a classic American Grill with Japanese flavors. Mondrian Cannes features a much coveted, prime oceanfront location including a private beach and is the only hotel on the legendary boulevard de La Croisette with its own gardens and direct access to the rue d'Antibes shopping district.

Additional Mondrian openings slated for 2023 include:

Mondrian Singapore Duxton : Opening June 2023: Designed by award-winning Studio Carter, Mondrian Singapore Duxton's 302 rooms and suites take inspiration from the traditional Singaporean architecture executed with a contemporary flair. Mondrian injects its signature blend of art, glamour and culinary flair into Singapore's most vibrant neighborhood: Duxton Hill. With its bold design and electric energy, Mondrian will set the scene with a cinematic rooftop pool and eclectic collection of bars and restaurants. Rising above the historic and colorful Chinatown shophouses with sweeping views of the glittering city skyline, the hotel is a stone's throw from the Central Business District. Backtrack 100 years and the notorious streets of Duxton Hill were filled with adventurers and thrill seekers searching for a taste of the forbidden. The aroma of spices and sounds of the illicit permeated the air. Today, Duxton Hill is Singapore's most up-and-coming neighborhood featuring barista cafes, world-class eateries, bars, art galleries and independent boutiques.

Mondrian Ibiza : Opening Summer 2023, the luxury lifestyle hotel will offer 154 spacious guest rooms perfectly set on the east side of Ibiza overlooking the scenic bay of Cala Llonga and the turquoise waters of the Balearic Sea. Designed by Spanish firms Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior, the hotel will operate seasonally. The seaside hotel will feature two pools overlooking the ocean, with suites overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Design touches include moments of color throughout public and private spaces, as well as a highly developed art program. Public spaces include an expansive terrace with bay views and VIP fire pits as well as a transportive, deep blue reception area. A much-coveted ensemble of culinary offerings will include: NIKO, a classic, understated and serene Japanese restaurant specializing in premium sushi overlooking the bay; The Perq, a day to night bar serving responsibly-sourced, direct-trade coffee, tea, fresh fruit, smoothies and juices with irresistible baked goods during the day before purveying local beers and natural wines each evening; Sun & Moon will be a versatile all-day coffee and cocktail bar serving Australian influenced comfort food with a local mixology twist. The property will benefit from access to a further five distinct culinary concepts at neighboring resort Hyde Ibiza, offering speakeasy-inspired cocktails, poolside DJ sets and sea-to-table dining inspired by the bounty of the Pityuses at Cuyo, Bungalow and Hyde Beach.

Mondrian Hong Kong : Opening Q3 2023: Located in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong's vibrant Kowloon, the property will be the first Mondrian hotel in Greater China. Upon opening, the luxury lifestyle hotel will feature 324 guest rooms including 12 two bay suites designed by veteran Mondrian designer Karin Krautgartner/byKK. Guest rooms will offer beautiful panoramic views of the Victoria harbor as well as the beautiful city itself and will put a playful spin on the Hong Kong hospitality scene. On the 39th-floor, guests can dine at Carna by Dario Cecchini, a contemporary steakhouse from the legendary butcher from Tuscany, Italy and designed by the award winning Hong Kong designer Joyce Wang.

Mondrian Bordeaux: Opening early Fall: This beautiful Bordeaux hotel is being built around a 19th century building, with 97 elegant guest rooms spread over three floors. Guests will enjoy a full spa, elevated dining with a beautiful bar lounge, and an open-air terrace spanning over 200 square meters.

Looking ahead into 2024, Mondrian Gold Coast will offer unsurpassed vistas, service levels and a hotel offering and will become the first branded residences in Australia. Mondrian Abu Dhabi, the brand's first project in the United Arab Emirates, is also slated for a 2024 opening. Located in the city's bustling downtown area alongside the Abu Dhabi canal, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will offer waterfront views overlooking both Reem Island and Maryah Island with direct views of the city skyline. Similarly, slated to open in 2025, Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences will be the second Mondrian in Mexico to open following the success of Mondrian Mexico City Condesa. Finally, Mondrian Riyadh is due to open in 2026, which will mark the brand's debut in the city, as well as, the first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

