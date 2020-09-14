Mondrian South Beach Relaunches as the Ultimate Hospitality & Lifestyle Destination on November 16, 2020

"Since partnering with Russell Galbut, I knew this property deserved a complete makeover. As the audience of the hotel grows up, so should the property," said Michael Liebowitz, co-owner of Mondrian South Beach. "Whether visiting as a Baia Beach Club member, dining at our bayfront restaurant, or staying in one of our new guest rooms, Mondrian South Beach will be a new and exciting experience for all. Mondrian has always been a go-to hotel for those looking for a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, and we're looking forward to bringing back that incredible energy."

Originally designed by Marcel Wanders, the property-wide transformation will introduce a completely refreshed design. A sophisticated casual elegance ties together with natural and organic materials creating a relaxed tropical modern environment. The focal point of the property will be its new bayfront destination, Baia Beach Club, led by world-renowned boutique restaurant group, LDV Hospitality. Elevating and defining a true sense of place at restaurants including Scarpetta, Dolce Italian, American Cut, The Seville and others, LDV Hospitality curates an ambiance of effortless elegance at every turn. Embodying a Mediterranean coastal flair, Baia (Italian for Bay) Beach Club will be an open-air living room space where members can drift through the property's relaxed design mixed with accents of raw organic timber, billowing airy shades, handmade macramé fixtures, Belgian linens, and exquisitely curated bespoke furnishings. The Beach Club will be a hub of activity for hotel guests and locals alike, featuring a new dining concept with multiple areas for dining and entertainment throughout, seaside cabanas and pavilions, boat dockage, access to a full-service wellness facility, state of the art fitness center, curated programming, exclusive member-only events and more.

Mondrian, owned by sbe, the leading international hospitality group, launched the brand in 1996 in Los Angeles. Currently, with 5 locations in Los Angeles, New York, South Beach, Doha, and Seoul, and new hotels slated for Bordeaux and Cannes next year. The Mondrian brand expects to grow its lifestyle hotel portfolio in partnership with Accor to approximately 15 properties by 2022.

Brought to life by local Miami-based designers, Peter Oleck and Danny Cubes of OS Design Group, Mondrian South Beach's renovation embodies the spirit of an oceanfront oasis by combining imported natural materials sourced throughout the world,. OS Design Group took inspiration from the world's greatest coasts like the Greek Islands, Balearic Islands, Amalfi Coast, Sicily, and Tulum to create a new design vocabulary – tropical, raw, organic, visceral, authentic, laidback but still sophisticated.

Upon entering the iconic hotel, guests will be welcomed into a transformed lobby space with two-toned marble patterned floors, flanked by fluted natural coral columns that give way to an open reception clad with woodwork, fluted wood reception desks, artisanal handcrafted artwork, and a custom wind-flowing linen chandelier. The lounge features tambour ribbed concave and convex marine blue woodworking, contrasted by dark smoked oaks, and Italian pink Quartzites.

The connected lobby lounge and bar take mixology to the next level featuring intricately crafted cocktails while overlooking breathtaking bayfront views. Various dining and lounge areas transform from day to night with an evolving escalating energy, mood, and dynamic vibe. Desaturated smoked woodwork, artisanal marble, handcrafted encaustic cement, louvers, flowing linens, soft lighting, and lush plantscapes define the areas.

The elevated look and feel makes way into the guest rooms with a relaxed elegance of natural woods, organic materials, teak, bamboo and rattan light fixtures. Additional renovations and amenities include over 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space and will include an outdoor pre-function area and a new enclosed poolside space with bayfront views. A new state of the art spa and wellness center will accompany the revamped property.

