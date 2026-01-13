Moneta adds three more advisors to ownership with promotions to Partner

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneta's Board of Managers unanimously approved Kristi Borglum, Andrew Glenn, and Lindsay Taylor to Partner in the firm, demonstrating the firm's continuing commitment to supporting next-gen advisors and promoting talent from within. As Partners, Borglum, Glenn, and Taylor become part owners of Moneta, bringing the total number of Partner-owners to 65.

All three of the new Partners completed Moneta's Partner In Training Program (PIT), a rigorous, multi-year program that includes workshops and mentorship to help Moneta advisors develop the strategic leadership skills necessary for successfully owning and leading a practice.

Taylor comments, "The transition to Partner allows me to continue building deep, long-standing client relationships while also playing a more active role in shaping the strategy, culture, and future of my team and Moneta. It reflects an entrepreneurial model that mirrors the journeys of many of our clients, one that may carry more responsibility, but also creates greater opportunity, both financially and in terms of leadership and impact."

Taylor originally trained as an estate attorney and joined Moneta in 2014 as a senior advisor. As a Partner, she's looking forward to taking a more strategic role in client relationships and having greater business development responsibilities.

Borglum adds "It's humbling to be surrounded by such an exceptional group of people at Moneta. Becoming a Partner gives me the opportunity to think more intentionally about the impact I can have on my team, my family, and my community. I get to build my business and serve clients in a way that's genuine to who I am."

Borglum originally joined Moneta in 2012 as a client service manager, and after a few years with a wirehouse, she returned as a financial advisor in 2020. She has made the most of Moneta's dedication to employee development and plans to offer the same support and mentorship to the up-and-coming advisors and employees following in her footsteps.

Glenn says, "I'm very excited for the future of our team and the next chapter of my career as a Moneta Partner. I look forward providing the same level of service our clients deserve for many decades to come."

Glenn joined Moneta in 2015 as an advisor, after beginning his career as a trader at a managed futures hedge fund. He appreciates how Moneta's independent partnership structure allows him to focus on what matters most to clients and providing client-first advice.

Eric Kittner, CEO of Moneta welcomes the new Partners, "Our Partners are the future of Moneta, and this group exemplifies the leadership, integrity, and client-first mindset that define our firm. Each of these new Partners have has demonstrated a deep commitment to their clients, their teams, and our culture, and they have earned this next step through sustained excellence and shared values. We are proud to welcome them into the firm's ownership and excited about the impact they will have in shaping Moneta's continued growth for generations to come."

Moneta's Partner in Training program and partnership model reflect the firm's long-standing commitment to an advisor-owned model, investing in its people, and building a sustainable future for the organization and its clients. By intentionally developing and supporting the next generation of advisors through mentorship, leadership development, and meaningful ownership opportunities, Moneta ensures continuity, innovation, and excellence across the firm. This commitment to professional growth and career advancement not only strengthens Moneta's culture, but also reinforces its ability to serve clients with consistency and care.

About Moneta

Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is a fee-only, partner-owned RIA headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices nationwide. Moneta is dedicated to empowering successful families, organizations, and foundations to navigate life's path and protect what they cherish, delivering personalized attention backed by the resources of a national firm.

After Moneta launched its national growth plan with the 2019 expansion into Denver, the firm followed with new offices in Kansas City, Chicago, Boston, Boulder, and Philadelphia. Moneta has nearly tripled its assets under management over the past decade, growing from $14.5 billion at the end of 2015 to more than $42.7 billion at the end of 2024. The firm's independence from private equity and commitment to partner ownership are unique among RIAs of its size and scale, offering both resources and autonomy to its advisors.

