Moneta Appoints Julie Harrington as Director of Strategic Growth Initiatives

Industry veteran joins newly created role to strengthen strategic partnerships, support advisor growth, and advance the firm's national expansion strategy.

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC ("Moneta"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) with more than $50 billion in AUM, today announced it has hired Julie Harrington as Director of Strategic Growth Initiatives, a newly created role designed to strengthen the firm's growth platform and support its continued national expansion.

As the wealth management industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by advisor succession, industry consolidation, and evolving client expectations, Moneta continues to invest in the people and infrastructure needed to support long-term growth. In her new role, Harrington will focus on cultivating strategic industry relationships, expanding referral opportunities, supporting advisor recruiting efforts, and advancing initiatives that enhance Moneta's position as a destination for advisors seeking independence and scale.

"Julie's appointment reflects Moneta's continued commitment to investing in growth, innovation, and the future of our firm," said Eric Kittner, Chief Executive Officer of Moneta. "As we expand our national presence and continue building one of the country's leading independent wealth management firms, attracting talented leaders like Julie is critical to our success. Her experience, industry relationships, and passion for helping advisors grow will be a tremendous asset to Moneta, our advisors, and ultimately the clients we serve."

Harrington joins Moneta with decades of experience helping advisors and firms grow and navigate change. Most recently, she served as Managing Director for the Enterprise Group at Schwab, where she worked closely with advisory firms on growth, strategic planning, and business development initiatives.

"Julie brings a unique combination of industry knowledge, relationship-building expertise, and strategic insight that aligns perfectly with Moneta's vision for the future," said Keith Bowles, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moneta. "She has spent her career helping advisors and firms grow, and we are excited to welcome her to Moneta as we continue to invest in our growth platform, expand our national presence, and create new opportunities for our advisors and clients."

"Moneta has built an extraordinary reputation for putting advisors and clients first while maintaining a clear vision for long-term growth," said Harrington. "Having spent my career working across the wealth management industry, I've seen many different approaches to growth, leadership, and advisor support. What immediately stood out about Moneta was its culture and people. There is an authenticity and commitment to excellence that clearly differentiates the firm in the marketplace. I was drawn to the strength of the offering, the caliber of the team, and the opportunity to join a firm that is already thriving but remains focused on what's next. I'm excited to bring fresh perspectives to the organization, deepen strategic relationships, and help build on the momentum driving Moneta forward."

As Director of Strategic Growth Initiatives, Harrington will work closely with firm leadership to identify new growth opportunities, deepen strategic partnerships, and support initiatives that advance Moneta's long-term goal of becoming the premier independent wealth management firm in the United States.

About Moneta

Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is a fee-only, partner-owned RIA headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices nationwide. Moneta is dedicated to empowering successful families, organizations, and foundations to navigate life's path and protect what they cherish, delivering personalized attention backed by the resources of a national firm.

After Moneta launched its national growth plan with the 2019 expansion into Denver, the firm followed with new offices in Kansas City, Chicago, Boston, Boulder, and Philadelphia. Moneta has nearly tripled its assets under management over the past decade, growing from $14.5 billion at the end of 2015 to more than $50.54 billion at the end of 2025. The firm's independence from private equity and commitment to partner ownership are unique among RIAs of its size and scale, offering both resources and autonomy to its advisors.

SOURCE Moneta