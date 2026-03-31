Moneta Strengthens Advisor Growth Strategy with Strategic Marketing Hires

Appointments reflect the firm's continued investment in its advisors' development and sustainable organic growth

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC ("Moneta"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), today announced it has hired two industry veterans: Kristin Messey, Vice President of Marketing, and Carolyn Dalle-Molle, Organic Growth Lead.

Messey joins the firm from Edward Jones, where she has served multiple marketing and experience leadership roles over her 21-year tenure, most recently as Director Branch Experience. Dalle-Molle most recently led the Advisor Accelerator offering at Ficomm and, prior to that, served as the marketing consultant for advisors in the XY Planning Network. The hires reflect Moneta's belief that the firm's long-term success is inseparable from the success of its advisors and the outcomes they deliver to clients. As the wealth management industry becomes more competitive and client expectations continue to rise, Moneta is deepening its investment in the marketing, growth, and practice support infrastructure that enables advisors to build enduring businesses and serve clients across generations.

"Moneta's growth has always been driven by the success of our advisors," said Eric Kittner, CEO of Moneta. "As the industry becomes more competitive, firms that want to attract and develop excellent advisors have to invest in the infrastructure, resources, and leadership that enable advisors to grow their businesses while continuing to deliver exceptional client outcomes. Kristin and Carolyn each bring exactly the kind of expertise that will strengthen our ability to support our advisors and the clients they serve."

"Carolyn and Kristin bring such invaluable experience and knowledge to Moneta and its advisors," said Mary Kate Gulick, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer at Moneta. "Kristin's experience operationalizing marketing teams at scale and leading through transformation will enable Moneta to build the long-term infrastructure it needs to build the brand nationally. And Carolyn's deep expertise driving organic growth at the advisory team level will have a major impact."

Over the course of her career, Messey has built data-driven marketing strategies, strengthened enterprise communications programs, and led creative and content teams that deliver client communications to now more than 9 million clients across North America and over 20,000 advisors at more than 15,000 locations. During her time at Edward Jones, she was instrumental in driving customer growth and satisfaction. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Washington University's Olin School of Business. At Moneta, Messey will oversee the firm's marketing strategy and brand initiatives, partnering with leadership and advisor teams to strengthen Moneta's brand recognition while equipping advisors with the tools and insights needed to grow their practices.

"Moneta has built a reputation as a destination for advisors who want the independence to serve their clients while still benefiting from the resources of a sophisticated firm," said Messey. "I'm excited to help expand the firm's marketing capabilities in ways that amplify advisor expertise and deepen the relationships they build with clients, while supporting the firm's continued focus on intentional, advisor-led growth."

Carolyn Dalle-Molle will focus on helping advisor teams accelerate organic growth through strategic marketing programs, coaching, and scalable systems.

Together, the talent investment reinforces Moneta's long-standing belief that advisor success is the foundation of the firm's growth. As the wealth management industry continues to evolve, Moneta remains focused on building the infrastructure, leadership and resources that allow advisors to grow sustainable practices while delivering high-touch advice to clients. By strengthening both its marketing and advisor growth capabilities, the firm continues to invest in the long-term development of its advisors and the client relationships that define its model.

About Moneta

Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is a fee-only, partner-owned RIA headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices nationwide. Moneta is dedicated to empowering successful families, organizations, and foundations to navigate life's path and protect what they cherish, delivering personalized attention backed by the resources of a national firm.

After Moneta launched its national growth plan with the 2019 expansion into Denver, the firm followed with new offices in Kansas City, Chicago, Boston, Boulder, and Philadelphia. Moneta has nearly tripled its assets under management over the past decade, growing from $14.5 billion at the end of 2015 to more than $42.7 billion at the end of 2024. The firm's independence from private equity and commitment to partner ownership are unique among RIAs of its size and scale, offering both resources and autonomy to its advisors.

SOURCE Moneta