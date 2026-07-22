Moneta Strengthens International Client Services, Partners with Thomson Tyndall

$50B US RIA opens UK office to serve US expats and overseas family offices.

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC ("Moneta"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), today announced, Moneta Global Wealth, Ltd., the expansion of its international services to better support clients with global financial interests. The expansion is anchored by a strategic partnership with Thomson Tyndall, a London-based financial planning and investment management firm.

Thomson Tyndall logo

With more than 100 years of experience serving clients across the United States and more than $50 billion in assets under management, Moneta has long guided individuals, families, and institutions through life's financial complexities. This expansion extends that mission globally, providing integrated, fiduciary advice to clients navigating cross-border investing, tax, estate, and family office needs in an increasingly interconnected world.

"Moneta's mission has always been to help clients navigate life's path, no matter where that path leads," said Eric Kittner, CEO of Moneta. "As our clients' lives and financial interests become more global, expanding our international capabilities was a natural evolution. This partnership allows us to deliver the same service-first, client-first experience without borders."

The expansion is a direct response to growing client demand, including U.S.-based clients planning to live, work, or retire abroad, expatriates with U.S. ties, and international family offices seeking trusted guidance for U.S. investments. These clients face a complex mix of evolving tax laws, regulatory requirements, currency considerations, and global market dynamics, that require coordinated, cross-border expertise.

Through its partnership with Thomson Tyndall, Moneta brings a new, differentiated model to the UK market, combining the agility and personalization of a boutique firm with the depth, scale, and fiduciary rigor typically associated with large institutions. The model stands apart from both small Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and large wirehouses or private banks by offering flexible, highly tailored solutions grounded in deep client relationships.

As Moneta grows its investment in the UK it will contribute to local employment and infrastructure. International services include cross-border financial planning, investment management, tax and estate planning coordination, currency considerations, and comprehensive family office support. Moneta will also continue to share insights and real-world case studies highlighting how clients are navigating international transitions and opportunities.

Founded in London in 2016, but with roots dating back to the 1960s, Thomson Tyndall is an independent financial planning and investment management firm with a reputation for delivering bespoke, relationship-led advice to private clients, families, charities and business owners. Over the last ten years, the firm has built a culture centered on long-term client relationships, independent thinking and highly personalized service. Thomson Tyndall's expertise in UK financial planning, investment management and cross-border matters makes it a natural partner for Moneta as the firm expands its international capabilities.

Jamie Fergusson, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Tyndall, said, "We have long believed that internationally mobile clients are underserved by traditional financial services providers, particularly U.S. citizens living in the UK and elsewhere overseas, who often face a complex and fragmented advice landscape. By combining Moneta's deep expertise in U.S. wealth management with Thomson Tyndall's UK planning and investment capabilities, we can provide a genuinely integrated service that helps clients navigate both sides of the Atlantic with confidence."

"This expansion reflects who Moneta is at its core," said Keith Bowles, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moneta. "We've grown by staying relentlessly focused on client care, and that philosophy translates seamlessly on a global scale. Whether we're supporting U.S. families with international plans or overseas clients with U.S. interests, our role is to coordinate, advocate, and deliver thoughtful advice that aligns with each client's goals."

By extending its global footprint, Moneta reinforces its commitment to meeting clients where they are, geographically and financially, while remaining a steady, trusted guide through an increasingly complex financial landscape.

About Moneta

Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is a fee-only, partner-owned RIA headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices nationwide. Moneta is dedicated to empowering successful families, organizations, and foundations to navigate life's path and protect what they cherish, delivering personalized attention backed by the resources of a national firm.

After Moneta launched its national growth plan with the 2019 expansion into Denver, the firm followed with new offices in Kansas City, Chicago, Boston, Boulder, and Philadelphia. Moneta has nearly tripled its assets under management over the past decade, growing from $14.5 billion at the end of 2015 to more than $50 billion at the end of 2025. The firm's independence from private equity and commitment to partner ownership are unique among RIAs of its size and scale, offering both resources and autonomy to its advisors.

In the United Kingdom, Moneta Global Wealth Ltd is an appointed representative of Thomson Tyndall Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Learn more at www.monetaglobalwealth.uk

SOURCE Moneta