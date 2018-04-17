Monetary Announces New COO, Lisa Blandford

"Lisa has endless energy and a commitment to helping small-business customers find the best commerce solutions that create high-value customer relationships," explains CEO, Shelley Plomske. "Her experience and enthusiasm are an excellent fit to our partnership growth plans."

Blandford has been a key player in shaping the point-of-sale industry. She was one of the first employees at Mercury Payment Systems and helped build the organization over 10 years. She held management-level responsibilities at the company, and was instrumental in their successful growth, leading to a nearly $2 billion acquisition by then Vantiv in 2014.

Blandford is also an entrepreneur and understands the need to help merchants utilize data-driven platforms to make their businesses more powerful and efficient. She is co-owner and operations consultant of Declaration Brewing Company in Denver. The brewery was named one of the hottest new beer bars in the U.S. and a "10 Hottest Bars in Denver" by zagat.com.

"I'm excited to be a part of building a suite of commerce solutions that will help merchants grow their business and automate their customer engagement and business management tools," Blandford said. "I know our cloud developers and reseller partners can build exciting, niche-specific point-of-sale solutions for each customer's industry. Being at the center of that network with Monetary is really exciting."

About Monetary LLC

Monetary LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, brings proven leadership in payment services and marketing automation to provide a sophisticated digital management platform that offers quantifiable benefits for developers, merchants and consumers. Monetary provides the platform from which developers can deliver to small- to-medium-sized merchants the kind of highly profitable and personalized web and mobile experiences for customer outreach and retention that were once restricted to only the highest tier of online merchants. Monetary aims to eliminate the information silos caused by data collection from numerous independent applications by simplifying integration and synchronization of data from multiple channels to provide the business intelligence necessary to create a better customer experience and increase revenues. For more information, please visit www.monetary.co or call 844.429.9365.

