Monetary Metals Adds Innovative Insurance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals announces that it is working with a leading global insurance carrier to further reduce the risk of its gold fixed-income product. The company raises gold from its investors to provide the metal needed by gold-using businesses. These businesses are required to carry bullion-grade insurance to protect against the risk of theft, fire, and other losses. However, certain losses may not be covered by that insurance.

Monetary Metals is enhancing the protection of its investors' gold with a difference in conditions policy. This is an overlay insurance policy that covers losses which are not paid by the primary insurance, held by the business using the gold.

"The fixed-income investor seeks to minimize the chance of loss of principal," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. He added, that "There's no such thing as a risk-free investment, but as you reduce risk you broaden the appeal to a wider base of investors."

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold® by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses. The company manages the Gold Exponential Fund™, which provides a way for investors to own gold and earn a yield, by trading between gold and silver. Monetary Metals publishes groundbreaking research to help investors understand the emerging role of gold as the ultimate measure of wealth, including the MM GOFO™ gold forward rate.

