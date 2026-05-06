Appointment marks Monetary Metals' strategic focus on global expansion and institutional outreach

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, the leader in the global gold yield market, today announced it has appointed Burson Buchanan as its global public relations partner.

The appointment comes as Monetary Metals enters its next phase of growth. The company will leverage Burson Buchanan's expertise to broaden awareness of its innovative gold and silver yield products, reach new institutional investors and global partners, and amplify its position as a pioneer in the precious metals leasing and lending industries.

Monetary Metals Appoints Burson Buchanan as Global Public Relations Agency

Burson Buchanan is a London-based global strategic communications advisory firm that provides companies with strategic and capital markets communications. Burson Buchanan is part of Burson, the industry-leading, full-service communications agency with over 6,000 employees in 43 markets.

Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, said: "We are at a pivotal moment in our company's story and, with Burson Buchanan's experience and network, I am confident they are the ideal partner to help us communicate our vision of transforming gold into a productive, yield-generating asset to a global audience."

Bobby Morse, Senior Partner of Burson Buchanan EMEA, added: "Monetary Metals has a distinctive and compelling vision. With Burson Buchanan's global network and expertise in building international reputations, we are ideally positioned to support its ambitious growth and market leadership."

Media Contacts:

Burson Buchanan, Louise Mason-Rutherford / Abigail Gilchrist, [email protected], +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Monetary Metals, Hillary Bowling, Communications and PR Manager, [email protected], +1 937-424-7398

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals delivers a yield on gold, paid in gold, via its Gold Yield Marketplace™ platform, by offering gold-denominated financing to qualified companies in the precious metals industry.

Through its gold leases and gold bonds, investors and institutions worldwide earn a yield on gold and silver every month, compounding their holdings over time with no storage fees.

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.