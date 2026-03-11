Rhodes will be Managing Director of Business Development, Middle East and Asia and will help to accelerate the growth of Monetary Metals gold leasing business.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® today announced that Jeffrey Rhodes, one of the most respected figures in the global bullion market, has joined the company full time to support its global growth initiatives.

Rhodes brings more than 45 years of experience in the precious metals industry, having held senior leadership roles at major bullion banks and financial institutions including Credit Suisse, Standard Bank, Samuel Montagu, the London Bullion Market Association, and StoneX.

Monetary Metals Welcomes Industry Veteran Jeffrey Rhodes to Drive Global Gold Leasing Expansion

Throughout his distinguished career, Rhodes has helped establish and grow precious metals businesses across four continents: the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America. He also played a key role in the development of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, which helped Dubai become one of the world's leading physical gold markets.

Rhodes joining Monetary Metals full-time marks a major milestone as the company continues to expand its Gold Yield Marketplace™ and accelerate its leadership in the global gold leasing market.

"Jeffrey is one of the most influential figures in the history of the gold bullion market," said Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "Few people understand the mechanics and global dynamics of gold leasing as deeply as he does. His decision to join Monetary Metals full time reflects both the scale of the opportunity ahead and the growing recognition that our model represents the future of gold finance."

Rhodes said joining Monetary Metals at this stage of its growth represents a unique opportunity.

"Over the past four decades I've watched the evolution of the gold market from the inside," said Rhodes. "Monetary Metals has developed a model that finally allows gold to function as productive capital again. The company is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share in the global gold leasing market, and I'm excited to help accelerate that growth."

Monetary Metals' innovative approach enables investors to earn yield on their gold, paid in gold, while providing financing to businesses that use gold productively. With global demand for gold yield rising rapidly, the addition of Rhodes further strengthens the firm's leading position as it continues to expand internationally.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals delivers a yield on gold, paid in gold, via its Gold Yield Marketplace™ platform, by offering gold-denominated financing to qualified companies in the precious metals industry. Through its gold leases and gold bonds, investors and institutions worldwide earn a yield on gold and silver every month, compounding their holdings over time with no storage fees. For more information, please visit monetary-metals.com.

